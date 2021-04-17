Beau Kopp has the Cuba City offense rolling.
The junior quarterback tossed three touchdown passes as the Cubans blanked Fennimore, 28-0, on Friday night in Fennimore, Wis.
Kopp connected with Cooper Johnston and Chayse Barth for matching 16-yard scores as the Cubans (3-1) took a 14-0 halftime lead.
Kopp and Barth accounted for all of the scoring in the second half as well. Kopp found Barth for a 9-yard score and Barth put the exclamation point on the victory with a 20-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining.
River Ridge 38, Polo 6 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats routed the Marcos to continue their stellar 8-player season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central 8-7, Dubuque 7-8 — At Runkle Field: Dubuque (9-12, 7-7 American Rivers Conference) used a 12-hit outburst in the second game to forge a split with the Dutch. Hempstead grad Derek Hardin pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to notch the victory.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-River Falls 8-3, UW-Platteville 1-7 — At River Falls, Wis.: The Pioneers (8-8, 3-3 WIAC) rebounded from a Game 1 loss behind 3-for-4 efforts from Alejandra Ochoa and Rachel Plautz. Abby Burns, who had two hits in the opener, picked up the victory in the circle in the second game.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 6, Coe 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brynn Jacobi scored twice while Ryleigh O’Brien, Jaylen Cangas, Bella Talbot and Abby Eriksen also contributed goals as Loras (6-1, 6-1 A-R-C) routed Coe.
WOMEN’S BOWLING
Allen qualifies for nationals — At Addison, Ill.: Clarke’s Brooke Allen earned the top qualifying spot at the intercollegiate singles sectional qualifier in the women’s division with a six-game total of 1,325. She advanced to the national tournament on May 3 in Wyoming, Mich.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Kenze Haas floored nine kills and had 12 digs, while Brynn Haas had eight kills of her own as the Blackhawks defeated the Hornets, 25-21, 25-15.
BOYS SOCCER
Clayton Ridge 3, New Hampton 1 — At New Hampton, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder scored a pair of goals and Caden Palmer added another to lead the Eagles to a 3-1 start in their first season as a program.