Hunter Winner liked the way a new format for intracity bowling forced his Dubuque Senior teammates to focus on their own games.
Instead of head-to-head duals spread throughout the season, the three city schools opted for a one-day triangular at Cherry Lanes. And the Rams shot lights-out on both the boys and girls sides.
The Senior boys rolled a whopping 3,195 to defeat Hempstead by 190 pins, while Wahlert shot 2,770. On the girls side, Senior rolled a 2,799 to handle Hempstead (2,583) and Wahlert (2,343).
“It was pretty intense before when we bowled the other schools head-to-head, but it’s way more intense when we’re all here together,” said Winner, who shot a city-high 244-227—471 in individuals. “When you’re bowling just one other team, you definitely keep an eye on what they’re shooting and what you might need. It was a little harder to do that today, so we just focused on ourselves – even in the Baker games. And it really worked out in our favor.”
Three other Rams shot in the 400s, including Logan Jasper (225-243—468), Aidin Bettcher (192-256—448) and Mason Krieg (190-212—402). Michael Wlochal also scored with a 155-211—366 as the Rams fired a 2,155 for a 166-pin lead after individuals. Drake Reed’s 324 did not factor in the scoring. Senior added to its lead with Baker games of 217, 214, 183, 180 and 246.
Gavin Wardle led Hempstead with a 213-202—415, followed by Ian Ninneman (167-247—414), Conner Warrick (198-210—408), Dakota Rupp (199-178—377) and David O’Dell (204-171—375), while Hudson Orr’s 367 did not factor in the scoring. The Mustangs rolled Baker games of 206, 183, 218, 202 and 207.
Caiden Bainbridge led Wahlert with a 214-226—440, followed by Will Kamentz (232-163—395), Carter Hancock (203-174—377), Nick Splinter (154-203—357) and Aaron Kluesner (145-190—335), while Brevin Hawkinson’s 246 did not count. The Golden Eagles rolled Baker games of 185, 172, 147, 180 and 182.
The Senior girls jumped to a 102-pin lead after individual efforts by Taya Huseman (204-216—420), Ella Pregler (211-182—393), Jaquelyn Hochrein (181-210—391), Clara Pregler (160-214—374) and Alison (Hedrick) Scheffert (182-157—339), while Mackenzie Lang’s 306 did not factor in the scoring. The Rams also pulled away in Bakers, shooting games of 159, 213, 170, 160 and 180.
“When we’re hyping each other up with all the cheers we do, it makes a huge difference in the way we bowl,” Huseman said. “We all bowl so much better when we’re supporting each other like we did today. It made a difference today, with all three schools bowling at the same time. It was a lot of fun, but there was also a lot more pressure.”
Libby Leach won the city individual title with a 252-182—434, 14 pins ahead of Huseman.
“I thought it was a lot more fun to do this as a triangular meet than the way we used to do it, and I’m glad they decided to switch it,” Leach said. “You have a better idea of what the other schools have, and it’s kind of cool to have all three schools in the same atmosphere.
“It actually felt like a regional atmosphere. Even though it’s still a long ways away, a meet like this will definitely help us when we get to regionals, and it will help us for the rest of the regular season.”
Zoe Schultz contributed a 172-215—387 for Hempstead, which also scored with Madison Ninneman (168-206—374), Erin Langel (191-169—360) and Justin Bies (125-125—250), while Miya Williams’ 219 did not count. The Mustangs rolled Baker games of 129, 156, 136, 205 and 142.
Natalie Kelzer paced Wahlert with a 162-195—357, followed by Jamie Vondra (173-179—352), Cathryn Skahill (157-145—302), Alaina Stecklein (152-147—299) and Ava Anderson (100-153—253), while Kenna Wolbers’ 231 did not count. The Eagles rolled Baker games of 147, 209, 155, 136 and 133.