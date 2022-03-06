DeFOREST, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team moved one step closer to its goal Saturday afternoon by punching a return ticket to the Wisconsin state tournament.
The undefeated and top-ranked Pointers used their smothering defense to force 18 first-half turnovers en route to a 63-43 win over fifth-seeded New Glarus in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final at DeForest High School.
The Pointers (28-0) advanced to Thursday’s state semifinal at the Resch Center in Green Bay. They will play at either 6:35 p.m. or the game following, pending the seeding announcement.
“We’ve talked about this all year long,” senior guard Mallory Lindsey said. “Our theme has been unfinished business, and we aren’t going to settle for anything less than a gold ball.”
Lindsey once again led the offensive charge with 17 points, including 11 in the first half. After a back and forth start to the game, the Pointers’ defense forced a pair of steals that quickly turned into an 18-2 run. They took a 36-15 lead at the half while holding New Glarus (21-8) to just 16 shot attempts.
“We didn’t play our best against them back in December, and we knew that we had to do a better job of playing our game,” Lindsey said. “It was important for us to take control early and maintain it.”
The Pointers faced New Glarus in non-conference action back in late December and defeated the Lady Glarner Knights, 58-46.
“Lindsey Schadewalt is their best player, and I think we did a great job of limiting her touches and containing her offensively,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said.
The Pointers held Schadewalt scoreless in the first half and she was limited to just four points in the contest.
“Our defense is where we get our momentum from, and I think we played really great defense today,” senior Blair Watters said. “We want to get out there and score off of their turnovers and push the ball. That’s our game.”
The Knights mounted a short rally in the second half, using a 14-0 run to pull to within 15 at 46-31, but senior Ella Chambers and Lindsey hit back-to-back baskets to end the New Glarus run and force the Knights to send the Pointers to the free-throw line during the final two minutes play.
“This entire team has wanted to get these seniors back to state, and their goal is to win it all,” Keyes said. “These seniors are just an unbelievable group and they deserve another shot at it.”
Junior Kennedy Wenger added 13 points for the Pointers, followed by Chambers with 11, Katelyn Cox with nine and Watters with eight.
The Knights were led by Alex Atwell with 13 points and Elle Lancaster with 10.
“I’m just super proud of our entire team,” Lindsey said. “We keep getting the job done, and we are getting closer and closer to our goal.”