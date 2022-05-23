Bobby Hansen became the third different driver to capture an IMCA Late Model feature race through the first three weeks of the season at Dubuque Speedway.
The Center Point, Iowa, native held off Week 1 winner Luke Merfeld, of Dubuque, to take the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature, which included 11 cars. Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, finished third, followed by Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Joel Callahan, of Dubuque.
Tyler Madigan, of Dubuque, won the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature ahead of Jed Freiburger and Jason Schueller, both of Dubuque. Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, and Ryan DeShaw, of Dyersville, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 19-car feature.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., won his second straight 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature by besting Jarett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa. Ryan Schilling, of Graf, Iowa; Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., rounded out the top five in the 16-car field.
The 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature went to Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis. David Crimmins, of Dubuque, took second, followed by Trenton Neuhaus, of Quasqueton, Iowa; Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; and Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill.
Steve Schueller, of Dubuque, captured the 12-lap Limited Late Model feature, which included seven starters. Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, finished second and David Webster, of Monroe, Wis., took third.
In the 15-lap American Iron Racing Series feature, Scott Tiedt, of Columbus, Wis., defeated R.J. Lank, of Clarence, Iowa. The feature included 14 cars.
Denning wins Modified feature at Maquoketa — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Travis Denning, of Sterling, Ill., defeated Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, in the IMCA Modified feasture at Maquoketa Speedway on Saturday night.
Other winners included: David Brandies, of Wilton, Iowa, in the IMCA Stock Cars; Shane Paris, of Muscatine, Iowa, in the IMCA SportMods; Tim Bader, of Monticello, Iowa, in the American Iron Racing Series; Mike Weber, of Marion, Iowa, in the INEX Legends; Sheldon Hunter, of Wyoming, Iowa, in the Hobby Stocks; and Cyle Hawkins, of Blue Grass, Iowa, in Sport Compacts.
