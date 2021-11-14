Two trends stayed true to form in the 13th Key City Clash between Dubuque and Loras on Saturday afternoon at Chalmers Field.
For the fourth consecutive time, the game came down to the wire, and for the 10th straight season the Spartans retained possession of the Key to the City trophy.
Jacob Wolf’s 18-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining lifted UD over its crosstown rival once again, 17-14, in a thrilling season finale for each program.
The Spartans (6-4, 5-3 American Rivers Conference) now hold a 10-3 advantage over the Duhawks in the annual rivalry matchup. Loras won the first three contests dating back to 2008, but Dubuque has claimed the last 10, with each of the last four decided by seven points or fewer.
“When I first got here 12 years ago, we weren’t very good,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “This is our sixth consecutive winning season, we’ve won 66% of our conference games since we’ve got here, and we’ve beat Loras 10 years in a row now. So, all those things really mean a lot to me.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the first half. The Spartans’ eight possessions in the first 30 minutes resulted in three punts, two turnovers on downs, a lost fumble, an interception, and a missed field goal.
The Duhawks (4-6, 4-4 A-R-C) didn’t fare much better, punting six times with an interception. But they were able to capitalize on the recovered fumble early in the second quarter on quarterback Noah Sigwarth’s 11-yard scamper for a 7-0 lead going into the break.
“It was back and forth and just a real tough game,” Zweifel said. “We were trying to really run the ball in the first half and not take too many shots.”
Dubuque knotted the game at 7-7 on its opening second-half drive. A 30-yard completion from Jacob Keller to Jordan LaBelle and a 24-yard pass to Elliot Pipkin set up a 6-yard scoring rush from Kallion Buckner at the 10:23 mark.
But the Duhawks responded immediately on Sigwarth’s second TD of the day. His 1-yard plunge on fourth down put Loras back in front, 14-7.
LaBelle’s punt return to the Duhawks’ 40-yard line set up a 38-yard rushing score from Lontez Duckworth to bring the Spartans even at 14-14.
“We have been practicing all year to stay together, stay positive and keep the energy up,” said Adam Steingraeber, who played his final game Saturday and had an interception. “It’s just about going out and making the big plays when it comes to you.”
Loras seemed to shift momentum in a big way after converting a gutsy fake-punt pass in Spartan territory. Sigwarth, who was doubling as the punter for the game, connected with Mike McDevitt for a first down at the Loras 26.
As the drive neared midfield, UD’s Gino Romano stripped the ball from Sigwarth, giving the ball back to the Spartans for one final drive with 45 seconds remaining.
A 32-yard completion from Keller to DaMon Street put them inside the red zone. Several plays later, Wolf booted it through the uprights to keep the Key on Dubuque’s campus for another year.
“I don’t think we played exceptionally well on either side of the ball, but we made big plays when we had to make it,” Zweifel said. “I’m very proud of our men that we bounced back today.”
For Steingraeber, it was a nice punctuation to his Spartan career to go out with a fourth-straight win over Loras.
“All the work, all the blood, sweat, and tears, just the people that have coached me and inspired me along the way, this is for all of them,” he said. “I’m just glad I could do my part.”
Keller led the Spartans offensively, passing 15-for-28 for 170 yards, while Duckworth rushed for 80 yards and a score on the ground.
Sigwarth, who took his final snaps in a Duhawk uniform Saturday, departs as the program’s all-time leading passer. He finished 17-for-31 for 162 yards, and netted 71 yards on the ground with two TDs.
“What I’ll miss the most is the work,” he said. “The aspect of showing up to practice, showing up to lit with everybody, I think that’s what I’ll miss the most. “I feel like I’ve left an impact on this program beyond records and everything and that means more to me than anything on paper.”