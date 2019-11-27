Abriana Berwanger admired the leadership Sydni Kirk and Sara Swift brought to the Dubuque Senior girls bowling team last season.
So, she’ll borrow a page from those two recent graduates this season in trying to help the Rams return to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in Waterloo.
The Rams opened the season on Tuesday with a 2,268-1,925 victory over city rival Wahlert at Cherry Lanes. Senior also won the boys match, 2,584-2,218.
“I’ve always been quick to get frustrated with myself, but I’ve come to understand that helps nobody,” said Berwanger, a junior who led the Rams with a 171-187—358 on Tuesday. “To help myself and to help the team, I’ve learned to be more enthusiastic and help reassure my teammates that, even if we miss a spare, we’re not out of a game just yet.
“It’s definitely a little more nerve-wracking, knowing that you have to step up because they graduated. But we know what we bring to the table. We work together well, so I think we’ll be in pretty good hands.”
The Rams also got a 324 from Ella Pregler, a 308 from Emma Clancy, a 297 from Kathryn Clancy Lincicum and a 284 from Alexis Scheffert, while Brooke Poll’s 214 did not factor in the scoring. Senior added Baker games of 150, 117, 158, 110 and 162.
“We told them to have fun,” said Senior’s Lisa Wehrspahn, who made her head coaching debut after taking over for Ken Gerken, who is now coaching at Clarke University. “It is a city rival, obviously, but it’s our first meet and we wanted to get our feet wet and see how we do. I was proud. They worked hard, they helped each other out and there’s not much more I could ask of them.”
Emily Kasal led Wahlert with a 317, followed by Lola Grap (307), Abby Beutin (238), Jamie Vondra (226) and Cathryn Skahill (224), while Sami Rury’s 168 did not factor in the scoring. The Golden Eagles shot Baker games of 126, 117, 152, 108 and 110.
The Senior boys also got off on solid footing behind Aidin Bettcher’s match-high 194-177—371. The Rams led by 214 pins after individuals and stretched the lead in Bakers.
“We all had pretty decent games, and it feels pretty good to win the first match of the year,” Bettcher said. “Our goal is to make it to state at the end of the year, and I think we have a decent chance. We work well together, we like each other and we’ve been bowling together enough that we know how to help each other out and fix things if they’re going wrong.”
The Rams received solid support from Logan Jasper (353), Aidan Kohl (342), Mason Krieg (328) and Hunter Winner (326), while Peter Sullivan’s 304 did not factor in the scoring. Senior added Baker games of 167, 177, 137, 184 and 199 to make a winner of new coach Chris Schultz.
“It’s pretty hectic, and it’s going to take a little getting used to the vibe and the flow,” said Schultz, a standout men’s bowler. “There’s a big difference between what I’m used to and coaching here, because you have four teams (varsity and JV boys and girls) and 25 bowlers to keep track of.
“But I like what I see. There’s good fundamentals in place. And, if they’re having fun, they’re teachable.”
Will Kamentz led Wahlert with a 320, followed by Ben Vaassen (316), Garrett Kadolpf (294), Nick Splinter (289) and Connor Beutin (287), while Carter Hancock’s 286 did not factor in the scoring. The Eagles shot 165, 134, 129, 135 and 149 in the Baker games.
“For the first meet, I’m very pleased,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “We have quite a few new bowlers, but all of them threw some really good shots. It’s just a matter of repeating that a little more often, but that’s a matter of experience and it’ll come as the season goes on.”
The Eagles roster includes 22 boys, the most in Kramer’s tenure at the school.