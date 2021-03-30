It’s been nearly two years since they’ve had an opportunity to complete a season, but the four local boys track & field programs all figure to continue their rich histories of success.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that has led to many unknowns for this spring.
A capsule look at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys track & field season, which recently got underway:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Mark Ressler (3rd season)
Returning veterans — Ryan Winger (sr., distance; Derek Leicht (jr., distance); George Holesinger (jr., distance); Josh Davis (sr., distance); Mason Suarez (sr., distance); Owen Maloney (sr., distance); Marcus Leitzen (jr., distance); Brady Blean (jr., distance); Luke Odefey (jr., sprinter); Dontrell Harris (soph., sprinter); Lucas Tsacudakis (jr., sprinter); Tashawn Vance (jr., sprinter); John Ostrander (jr., thrower); Caleb Heims (sr., thrower)
Promising newcomers — Noah Pettinger (jr., sprinter); Cole Kaufmann (sr., sprinter); Logan Clarke (jr., sprinter); AJ Lange (jr., sprinter); Jayden Seigert (jr., sprinter); Jack Rheingans (soph., thrower); Ayden Farley (soph., thrower); Aiden Bartlett (fr., thrower)
Outlook — The Mustangs will be led by a veteran group of distance runners who look to parlay their success in other sports over to track. Winger heads that group as a two-time Athlete of the Year in cross country and a 2019 qualifier for the Drake Relays. Leicht, Davis, Suarez, Maloney and Blean also earned all-MVC accolades in cross country and hope to carry that over. Holesinger was the Valley Division swimmer of the year in 2020 and will add another championship pedigree to the squad. The sprinters and throwers are a bit more unproven but have shown potential to score points and are primed to prove what they can do after having last season cut short.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Ryan Giesemann (1st season)
Returning veterans — Jim Bonifas (sr., thrower); Tanner Buol (jr., thrower); Logan Flanagan (sr., jumps); Jack Gilligan (jr., distance); Connor Kilgore (sr., distance); Matthew Kruse (jr., sprints/hurdles); Zak Kubitz (sr., sprints/hurdles); Cain McWilliams (sr., sprinter); Gavyn Schumacher (sr., sprinter); Cole Smith (sr., distance); Carson Tart (sr., thrower); David Williams (sr., sprinter); Jack Aitchison (jr., sprinter); Robert Howes (soph., distance/hurdles); Jack Smith (sr., sprinter); Easton Stackis (jr., distance); Jack Tonn (jr., distance)
Promising newcomers — Sam Akins (jr., jumps); Nick Lambe (fr., sprinter); Jaden Arnold (fr., sprinter); Abe Simcox (soph., distance)
Outlook — Senior returns four state qualifiers in Kruse, Kubitz, Schumacher and Smith to a team that looks to make some noise in the MVC. Tate was an honorable mention all-conference selection in shot put in 2019 and will be eager to build upon that this season. Bonifas and McWilliams were key pieces to Senior’s recent run to the state basketball tournament and will bring that momentum with them to track and field. This team is full of veteran athletes who know what it takes to win. Look for them to be very competitive this season.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Bob Oberfoell (2nd season)
Returning veterans — Jake Brosius (sr., sprinter); Gabe Anstoetter (sr., sprinter); Cayden Ellis (sr., distance); Robbie Keller (sr., distance); Nathan Munshower (sr., distance)
Promising newcomers — Rodney Neeley (sr., thrower); Eli Shubatt (sr., distance); Kody Arthofer (jr., sprints); Joe Chapman (jr., distance); Carter Hancock (jr., distance); Charlie Irwin (jr., sprinter/jumps); Kaiden Knockel (jr., sprinter); Zack May (jr., sprinter); Diego Mejia Moreno (jr., distance); Wilson Oberfoell (jr., sprinter); Jacob Padilla (jr., sprinter/jumps); Malachi Stille (thrower); Ryan Brosius (soph., sprinter); Duke Faley (soph., thrower); Matthew Nachtman (soph., sprinter); William Herbst (soph., distance); Avery Paulson (soph., thrower); Nich Pierro (soph., thrower); William Grommet (fr., sprinter); Pierce Oberfoell (fr., sprinter); Eden Schrack (fr., sprinter); Will Voss (fr., sprinter)
Outlook — Munshower and Jake Brosius return as all-conference performers and more importantly with state meet experience. Munshower is a two-time state qualifier in the 3,200-meter run, placing sixth in 2019. Jake Brosius was part of the 4x100-meter relay that took first in 2019. These two will be especially hungry to take that next step and will be essential leaders to a team that will feature plenty of new faces. The Golden Eagles finished second at the state meet in 2019 and are hungry to solidify themselves as top contenders in 3A once again this year.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Tom Jasper (12th season
Returning veterans — Mitchell Ashline, Logan Brosius, Jacob Butcher, Tommy DeSollar, Cade Messer, Tanner Nauman, Brendon Begle, Eli Naumann, Ian Fagan, Aidan Orr, Marcus Walker, Nathan Williams, Devin Neuhaus, Owen Hatcher, Jack Wischmeyer, Josh Ernzen, Dakota Hoffman, Dylan Schroeder, Spencer Zinn, Bryn Vantiger
Promising newcomers — Chase Anderson, William Cosley, Caden Coyle, Dominic Frost, Kyle Henneberry, Brady Horsfall, Timmy Horsfall, Devin Johnson, Mason Klein, Brayden Staner, Max Klein, Brody Steger, Evan Surface
Outlook — There is certainly strength in numbers and the Bobcats have an army. With a team of nearly 100 athletes, WD will rely heavily on strong leadership from its upperclassmen. The Bobcats return some key pieces from 2019 including all-conference performers Ashline, Brosius, Messer and Naumann. The large group of underclassmen are motivated to make their mark and are not afraid to push themselves. The Bobcats will be balanced in all events, with the distance runners especially poised for a breakout year. After placing fifth in Class 4A at state in 2019, WD jumps down to 3A with hopes of being at the top.