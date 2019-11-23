Survive tonight, and you’re in the money.
But for 16 bowlers, that will be a lot more difficult than it sounds.
Welcome to Hell Week of the Budweiser Big 10 Tournament at Creslanes in Dubuque.
For 16 bowlers in the consolation bracket, they will have to win matches at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. to reach the money round, which consists of the final 12 bowlers. Another eight bowlers, who lost for the first time last Saturday, will have to win twice tonight to reach the money round.
The 64-man, double-elimination tournament was whittled to 32 after last week’s action.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Still unbeaten — Defending champion Kevin Scheffert remains in the winners’ bracket after shooting a 297 game en route to a 760-515 victory over Keith McDermott last week. Scheffert will face Jordan Schoettmer, a 655-611 winner over Justin Lanser, in tonight’s quarterfinals.
The other quarterfinal matches include Andrew Willems vs. Stephen Habel, Jeremy Hirsch vs. Brody Green and Heath Kohl vs. Nate Oertel, who took out his younger brother, Josh Oertel, 718-672, last week.
Close calls — Three matches last week were decided by seven or fewer pins. Kohl remained in the winners’ bracket with a 573-569 victory over Jeremy Cook.
Dan Moore, the defending Big 10 runner-up, edged Danny Behning, 620-613, to remain in the tournament. And Beck slid past Josh Einsweiler, 718-715, in another consolation-bracket match.
Honor roll — Two other bowlers recorded national honor counts last week to win consolation bracket matches. Cody Beck shot a 277 en route to a 718, and Jay Lanser posted a 289 en route to a 712.