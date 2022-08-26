The Westerm Dubuque golfers appear to be in midseason form.
Four Bobcats fired rounds in the 30s to lead WD (144) to a victory in a triangular at Wildcat Golf Course in Shellsberg, Iowa.
Jackson Weber shot a 1-under 34 to claim meet medalist honors, while Brock Wilson added an even-par 35. Tyler Skrtich (37) and Jackson Sktrich (38) closed out the scoring for Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats bested Cedar Rapids Xavier (146) by two strokes. Iowa City West (151) placed third.
Obbink medalist — At Iowa City: Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink fired a 36 and was the medalist in a quadrangular at Pleasant Valley Golf Course. The Rams (161) finished fourth, but just two strokes separated them from first-place Cedar Rapids Kennedy (159).
Sigwarth runner-up — At Marion, Iowa: Wil Sigwarth’s 36 was the second-lowest round of the day as Hempstead (163) finished third in a quadrangular at Gardner Golf Course.
Wahlert 2nd — The Golden Eagles (151) placed second in a quadrangular at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Will Coohey and Patrick Fitzgerald led Wahlert with rounds of 36.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Evangel 31, Clarke 20 — At Nixa, Mo.: Clarke had a chance to drive for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, but Evangel held on to win the season opener for both teams. Brandon Mueller threw for 317 yards and a touchdown for Clarke.
