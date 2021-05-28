Dubuque Senior wasn’t going to let it happen again.
Alana McDermott scored the opening goal, and Brooke Healey gave the Rams a two-goal advantage at halftime as Senior completed a sweep of city rival Hempstead, winning their Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal, 3-0, at Timmerman Field on an unseasonably cold Friday.
Emma Loney also scored for Senior (4-11), which advanced to play at No. 2-ranked Pleasant Valley (15-2) in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.
“I just knew we could not go to overtime again,” Healey said. “It was really important to keep pushing forward and build off the first goal so that they couldn’t get back into the game.”
The Rams had scored first in their first meeting, only 10 days prior, with Hempstead, but the Mustangs equalized and eventually forced a penalty-kick shootout where Senior finally won in the sixth round.
In 2019, Senior had beaten the Mustangs in the regular season, only to have Hempstead turn around and end the Rams’ season in regionals.
Both of those matches — on both sides of the win-loss spectrum — provided lessons.
“I told the team that it’s a new game and beating them the first game has absolutely no impact coming into this game,” said Healey, one of the holdovers from 2019. “You have to look at it as a clean slate, because if you get in that mindset that you’re better than them or you already beat them before, that’s when they’re going to come up behind you and win.”
Hempstead (3-13) controlled play early in the first half, but the Rams held first-half advantages in shots (5-3) and shots on goal (3-2).
Senior started asserting more pressure later in the half and McDermott gave the Rams the lead for good at the 24:22 mark with her second goal of the season.
The junior forward beat Hempstead goalkeeper Lydia Hefel by a split-second in a race to a loose ball inside the 18-yard box and got enough on the ball to carry it over the goal line just before onrushing Mustang defenders could get there to clear it.
“The only thing rushing through my head was I needed to keep going. I knew I was going to get it,” McDermott said. “(Scoring first) was very important because it set the mood, and it showed that we needed to keep scoring in order to win, because they’re a good team.”
Healey, who missed the regular-season meeting between the teams, pushed the lead to two just less than 8 minutes later with her team-leading 10th goal of the season, curling a shot from the left across the front of the goal and into the corner.
Even on a cold and windy day, that didn’t feel like enough.
“No. You never know what can happen in the 40 minutes,” McDermott said. “We knew we had to keep going, because they could have come back as much as we could have kept scoring.”
The Rams added an insurance goal at the 51:12 mark as Loney followed up with a rebound of Healey’s shot off the crossbar for her fourth goal of the year.
Now the Rams, who have never qualified for the state tournament, turn their attention to Pleasant Valley and a potential semifinal upset.
“This is a new season and the mentality is win or go home, so they know that anything can happen on any given day and it’s going to take a group effort the whole way,” Senior coach Robert Lynch said. “So we just take it one pass at a time, one play at a time, one shot at a time, one tackle at a time. We’re not too overwhelmed with — PV is a very good team, but we’ve played some quality competition and we’re embracing the situation as much as we can.”