Brooke Bunjes and Daniela Miranda tied for second place this weekend in leading the University of Dubuque women’s golf team to the Luther Invitational title at Oneota Golf & Country Club in Decorah, Iowa.
Bunjes and Miranda shot 20-over-par 164s to finish 10 shots behind Luther’s Morgan Kranz. Madison Bowers tied for seventh, while Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards and Courtney Olson tied for ninth as the Spartans finished 20 strokes ahead of Luther and Wartburg in the nine-team event.
Dubuque won its fourth straight tournament to open the season.
Mallory Gardiner finished tied for 28th for Loras, which did not field a complete team.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Peiser wins Loras Invitational — At Thunder Hills Golf Club: Loras’ Jake Peiser shot an even-par 71 to defeat Luther’s Jay Fjelstul by a stroke and win the Loras Invitational on Sunday. Dubuque won the team title, as Levi Swanson, Brady Ellis, Conner Michels, Jordan Elliott, Payton Keeffer and Wyatt Wagner all finished within the top 10. A seven-way tie for eighth place included Loras’ Ryan Keating.