Key West, Iowa, native Jake Knabel continues to rake in the awards as the sports information director at Concordia University in Nebraska.
The Dubuque Hempstead and University of Iowa graduate has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year for the 2019-20 academic year. He also won the Dr. Jack Bell NAIA Feature Story of the Year for 2019-20 with a March 21 story entitled “The Days that Sports Stand Still.”
Knabel has been at Concordia since 2012 and has grown the athletic department’s social media presence to more than 7,500 Twitter followers, 3,400 Instagram followers and 6,000 likes on Facebook. He is also well represented in the national scene, serving as a member of The Associated Press NAIA All-America Football Committee since 2017 as well as lending his hand to the NAIA as an Assistant to the Media Coordinator for women’s basketball and outdoor track and field national championships.
Knabel also won the Great Plains Athletic Conference Sports Information Director of the Year in the 2014-15 school year. He is a three-time district winner in the Fred Stabley Writing Contest, as awarded by College Sports Information Directors of America. The district includes Division I programs at Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Kansas State, among others.
Knabel also won the Dr. Jack Bell NAIA award for writing in 2014 and 2019. He also published a book, “Cultivating Men of Faith and Character: The History of Concordia Nebraska Football” in 2016.
WD’s Johnson headed to Morningside — Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, has signed to play basketball at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. In 22 games last season, he led the Bobcats with 348 points and 143 rebounds while making 44.6% of his field goal attempts.
Edmondson to run for Hawkeyes — Claire Edmondson, a freshman who competed for Dubuque Senior, will run for the University of Iowa cross country team this fall. Following a junior year that saw her finish in the top six of every distance event she ran, Edmondson remained a consistent top-finisher in the state series with a seventh place finish in the 2019 Class 4A Cross Country Championship. Her competitive acumen is accompanied by personal records of 2:15.4 for the 800, 4:43.07 for the 1,500, 10:03.12 for the 3,000 and 17:55 in 5k cross country.
Pioneer baseball lands academic award — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently received a Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association for the 2019-20 academic year. The ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award honors teams at the college and high school levels that post a cumulative grade point average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the academic year. The Pioneers had a team grade point average of 3.140 and are one of 110 NCAA Division III teams to secure the distinction.
Miller lands postgraduate scholarship — Audrey Miller, an Appleton, Wis., native and a recent graduate of Loras College, has been awarded the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. The one-time non-renewable scholarships of $10,000 are awarded three times a year corresponding to each sport season (fall, winter and spring). Each sports season, there are 21 available scholarships for men and women.
Hawkins named all-American — Dubuque Senior graduate Maddie Hawkins, who will be a senior at Bradley University this fall, earned a spot on the Women’s Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team last season. Hawkins was second on the team in stroke average (77.24) and led the squad with 16 rounds in the 70’s. She was rated 11th in the MVC in the Golfstat.com rankings, while her season stroke average was 12th-best in the Missouri Valley Conference. Hawkins had her best showing of the year at the MVC Preview, tying for seventh to pace the Braves. The civil engineering major will bring a 3.89 cumulative grade point average into her senior year.
Cascade’s Weber named distinguished scholar — Cascade, Iowa, native Macie Weber was one of 90 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholars during the last school year. Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar Award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. The recipients must be letterwinners in at least their second academic year at their institution and have a minimum GPA of 3.7 or higher for the previous academic year, excluding summer school. Weber competes in cross country and is majoring in marketing.