A capsule look at the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ early picks in today’s USHL Draft:
Tristan Lemyre – The Saints took the 5-foot-9, 165-pound center from Mirabel, Quebec, in the first round, 14th overall. The 2001-birthyear player and Denver University commit tallied 30 goals, 62 points and 14 penalty minutes in 44 games for the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Jr. Hockey League. He finished seventh in league scoring.
Ryan Alexander – The 5-10, 162-pound center from Toronto went in the second round, 30th overall, after recording 18 goals, 58 points and 22 penalty minutes in 45 games for the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Jr. Hockey League. The 2002-born Alexander is committed to Arizona State, and NHL Central Scouting lists him as the No. 161st ranked draft-eligible skater in North America.
Paul Fletcher – Dubuque picked the 6-2, 186-pound center from Frisco, Texas, in the third round, 45th overall. This season, the 2001-born forward tallied six assists in 30 games for Quinnipiac University in the ECAC. He previously played for Wenatchee of the British Columbia Jr. Hockey League.
Drake Burgin – With the 51st pick, acquired from Muskegon, the Saints selected the 6-foot, 181-pound right defenseman early in the fourth round. The 2000-born native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, registered 12 goals, 53 points and 27 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League.
Finn Brown – With their own fourth-round pick, 60th overall, the Saints selected the 6-2, 182-pound left wing from North York, Ontario. The 2002-born Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute commit had 29 goals, 54 points and 20 penalty minutes in 53 games for St. Michael’s of the OJHL.
Spencer Kring – The Saints selected the 6-2, 180-pound right defenseman in the fifth round, 76th overall. The 2001-born native of Hobart, Wis., recorded seven goals, 16 points and 28 penalty minutes in 50 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the North American League.
Nakodan Greyeyes – With the 84th pick, acquired from Sioux Falls, the Saints took the 6-foot, 180-pound center from Winnipeg. The 2001-born forward scored 24 goals among his 74 points in 52 games for the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League.
Jakub Borzecki – With their own sixth-round pick, 91st overall, the Saints drafted the 6-1, 198-pound right wing from Koln, Germany. The 2002-born forward had 10 goals and 24 points in 35 games for Red Bull this season. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., holds Polish, German and U.S. citizenship and was ranked No. 64 among European skaters for the NHL Draft this summer.
Samu Salminen – The 6-2, 176-pound center from Helsinki, Finland, went in the seventh round, 106th overall. A 2003-born forward, he tallied 15 goals and 43 points in 30 games for the Jokerit junior program. He also represented Finland at the World U17 Tournament.