To say the 2021 season did not go the way Western Dubuque wanted would be an understatement.
The program’s first sub-.500 season since 2015 left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.
Going into 2022, the Bobcats put in extra work in the summer, with the hopes that it will pay off in November.
“I just felt like we wanted more and we were hungry for more, said Anthony Mallers, a senior tight end/linebacker who helped organize extra 7-on-7 opportunities for returning players this summer.
Western Dubuque was just 4-5 last year and finished third in Iowa Class 4A District 2 and missed the playoffs.
The Bobcats graduated an all-state quarterback and their top rushing and receiving threats, among a host of stalwarts all across the field.
So, the extra work was important.
Mallers checked with teammates Daviyon Gaston and Caleb Klein before gaining approval from coaches for an extra workout each week in the summer.
Those three were joined at extra workouts by a dozen other teammates — including the two players competing for the starting quarterback job: Connor Maiers and J.T. Goodman.
The impact was immediately visible. The group of Bobcats went 5-1 in their next 7-on-7 tournament at Simpson College.
“I think it will help us a lot. It did help us a lot,” Mallers said. “It put us on a really good first step, especially getting to know our offense. We looked really good during camp week, and I just think overall it was a really good thing. It was an awesome opportunity we took advantage of.”
Maiers and Goodman are competing to replace Jack Clemens at QB. Klein is third in the rotation.
Head coach Justin Penner isn’t quite ready to determine a starter yet, though, but said it has been narrowed to a two-horse race.
Maiers backed up all-state selection Jack Clemens last season and was 2-for-6 for 19 yards with an interception.
Goodman piloted the junior varsity program last year.
Klein was Garrett Baumhover’s backup in 2020 and completed 3 of 3 passes for 5 yards. He also caught 12 passes for 187 yards.
“It’s probably the most closely contested (QB battle) we’ve had here and I’m not 100% sure on that answer, just got to watch a little bit more film and see how they respond to a few more things,” Penner said. “I’m slightly leaning one way and we’ll see how that goes this week.”
Grant Glausser is the top returning rusher after gaining 475 yards and scoring four touchdowns last year. Gaston was the team’s third-leading receiver last year with 23 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns.
“Our expectations are to really play physical. Really bring it and punch them in the mouth first,” Mallers said. “And win football games as a team. We’re not really an ‘I’ team, we actually play as a team. We play really well as one and have really good chemistry.”
The turnover didn’t stop among the players this season, though.
Longtime offensive line coach Mike Elgin departed to take over the family farm and offensive coordinator Andrew Reinert became the head sophomore coach.
Ryan Hoerner has taken over Elgin’s duties on the offensive line in addition to coaching the defensive front.
Penner’s staff also includes a first for him: Alex Wernimont is his first former player to return as a varsity assistant.
“I’m really enjoying coaching with him. He was a senior our first year here and really solid, former captain, servant leader, Bobcat Pride award winner — which is the biggest award we give every year,” Penner said. “Obviously turnover is difficult and change is hard, but we’re trying to take this opportunity as a staff to grow and I think growth is good despite obstacles.”
