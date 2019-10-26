Needing a win to get in, Dubuque Senior might fall short of the Iowa Class 4A postseason.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and held on for a 24-10 victory over the visiting Rams on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
While J-Hawk quarterback Jacob Coyle attempted to lead Jefferson with a fairly balanced attack, the Rams were all ground and pound with 34 carries for 178 yards rushing and a touchdown, led by Cain McWilliams’ 22 touches for 140 yards and a score. Adam Wessels pulled the Rams within seven points with under a minute to play in the third period with a 44-yard field goal to cut the Senior deficit to 17-10.
Dubuque Senior finishes the season 5-4 while the J-Hawks end their campaign at 4-5. The Rams lost back-to-back games to close out the regular season.
Center Point-Urbana 7, Dubuque Wahlert 0 — At Rock Bowl: Kole Tupa caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter to hand the Golden Eagles (3-6) a heartbreaking loss in their season finale. Wahlert was driving in the waning seconds but turned the ball over deep in Center Point-Urbana territory.
Bellevue 26, Cascade 14 — At Bellevue, Iowa: After a slow start, the Comets (5-4) ended the season on a four game winning streak and put themselves in position for a possible Iowa Class A playoff berth. The Cougars concluded their season at 3-6.
West Branch 44, Dyersville Beckman 14 — At West Branch, Iowa: The Trailblazers (5-4) capped their season losing three of four, including their season finale against undefeated West Branch.
Edgewood-Colesburg 33, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (7-2) closed out the regular season with a win and will look to keep the streak going in the Iowa Class A playoffs next week. The Eagles ended the regular season winless.
Maquoketa Valley 30, Lisbon 18 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Wildcats (3-6) ended their season on a high note with a three-game winning streak, including the road finale over Lisbon.
ILLINOIS
Stockton 14, Dakota 0 — At Dakota, Ill.: The playoff-bound Blackhawks (6-3) ended the season on a high note and will look toward the Illinois Class 1A postseason next week.
Milford 72, River Ridge (Ill.) 44 — At Milford, Ill.: The Wildcats (6-3) lost a shootout in their inaugural season finale in eight-man football but will look to advance next week through the postseason.
WISCONSIN
La Crosse Aquinas 28, Platteville 7 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Hillmen bowed out in the first round of the Wisconsin Division 5 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record.
Prairie du Chien 35, New Glarus/Monticello 14 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Dylan Coleman had a pair of touchdown runs and another TD through the air as the Blackhawks (9-1) held off New Glarus/Monticello in the first round of the Wisconsin Division 5 playoffs.
Lancaster 56, Osseo-Fairchild 12 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (9-1) opened the Wisconsin Division 6 postseason with a win and set up a rematch with Mineral Point, which defeated Lancaster on Oct. 18.
Mineral Point 59, Melrose-Mindoro 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers (10-0) advanced to Level 2 of the Wisconsin Division 6 playoffs with another blowout win.
Black Hawk/Warren 52, Cashton 8 — At South Wayne, Wis.: On its path to a state title repeat, undefeated Black Hawk/Warren (10-0) advances to Level 2 of the Wisconsin Division 6 playoffs with a beatdown of Cashton.
River Ridge (Wis.) 47, De Soto 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Cole Crubel had a pair of touchdowns, including a 59-yard score on a fake punt, Will Esser returned a blocked punt for a TD for one of his three scores, and the Timberwolves (8-2) advanced to Level 2 of the Wisconsin Division 7 playoffs with a shutout victory.
Potosi/Cassville 42, Highland 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Ben Udelhofen had two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores, and Ty Dressler returned an interception 45 yards for a pick-six as the Chieftains (8-2) advanced to Level 2 of the WIsconsin Division 7 playoffs.
Potosi/Cassville will host River Ridge in the next round.
Belmont 55, Lincoln 26 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves (8-2) are advancing to Level 2 of the playoffs in their first season in eight-man football.
Cuba City 42, Southwestern 11 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Chayse Barth caught two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cubans defeated the Wildcats in an exhibition scrimmage.