The 2022 boys golf fall season swings into action Thursday in Marion with the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet at Hunters Ridge Golf Course.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Eric Mueller (second year)
Key players — Will Coohey (Sr.), Ben Dolter (Soph.), Charlie Becker (Jr.), Patrick Fitzgerald (Sr.)
Outlook — Coohey and Dolter will be the names to watch this fall for the Golden Eagles. Coohey had a stellar junior season that included winning the individual city championship, but he didn’t play his best at the Class 4A state meet and that resulted in tying for 44th place overall. He’ll aim to close his career out stronger this year, while Dolter made an impact as a freshman and finished tough down the stretch to tie for 26th place at state. While the Eagles did graduate some key contributors, the talent continues building within the program and this roster will not only be a contender for a third straight city team title, but to try and improve on placing 10th at the state meet for the third time over the past four seasons. While Wahlert has been showing consistency in reaching the state meet, rising up the leaderboard has been a struggle, and this will be the next group in blue and gold to try and accomplish that feat.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chad Parkin (14th year)
Key players — Wil Sigwarth (Sr.), Joey Swenson (Sr.), Charlie Setter (Jr.), Curt Saunders (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs will boast plenty of experience in their lineup this fall. Sigwarth rose to the forefront and became the leader last season, and he played his way into second team all-MVC accolades. Sigwarth expects to make a leap during his senior campaign, and the rest of a veteran lineup will be expected to follow suit. If the roster fills out and performs to its potential, the Mustangs could emerge as a dark horse to try and break a state-tournament qualifying drought for the program.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (15th year)
Key players — Nate Obbink (Sr.), Owen King (Sr.), Ryan Uthe (Soph.), Cameron O’Donnell (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams are aiming to make a leap this fall after graduating only one senior from last year’s lineup. Obbink and King return the most experience for the Rams, and how those two play at the top of the lineup will go a long way for the team score this season. Felderman believes a strong incoming freshman class will challenge players on the roster for their spots in the lineup. Obbink fronted the Rams last fall and earned second team all-MVC honors.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Ben Wilson (ninth year)
Key players — Jackson Webber (Jr.), Brock Wilson (Soph.), Jackson Skrtich (Jr.), Tyler Skrtich (Soph.)
Outlook — The Bobcats were very disappointed to miss the cut for the Class 4A state meet last fall, and that ended a terrific career for two-time all-state honoree Davis Stelzer. However, young Brock Wilson emerged as a huge threat for WD as a freshman, qualifying for the state meet and tying for 44th place overall. Wilson will only get better, and the Bobcats return a slew of talented players that will look to get the program back to state. Jackson Webber is a two-time all-MVC player, while the Skrtich brothers both stepped up last fall. With a deep lineup that includes Brayden Webber and Nolan Vaske, the Bobcats are hungry to pounce on their opportunities this season. While rich in talent in recent seasons, qualifying for state has been elusive and this group will try to buck that trend.
