Ruth Tauber’s bat caught fire at just the right time this season.
The Dubuque Wahlert freshman has gone 15-for-18 in her last six games, and has helped lead the Iowa Class 3A No. 3 Golden Eagles to a return trip to the state tournament. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is batting .496 on the season with a .597 on-base percentage.
“That’s my favorite stat,” the first-team all-conference leadoff batter said. “That’s my only goal when I get up to bat…to find a way to get on base. I know all the girls behind me can bring me home.”
Tauber leads the Golden Eagles in runs scored with 68 and hits with 61. She’s also been walked a team-high 31 times.
In Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A Region 7 semifinal against Waukon, Tauber hit two triples and a home run with four RBIs.
“She really sets the tone for our offense,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “She gets us going, and her bat has been hot. When she steps up there, we are confident she will find a way on.”
Tauber, who earned second-team all-state honors as an eighth grader, said she feels more confident in her roles the season.
“Last year I was pretty nervous, but I definitely feel like I’ve stepped into more of a leadership role this season,” she said. “That’s a position I want to be in. I love this team, and I’m so comfortable with all the girls. We only lost one senior from last year’s team, and we all have been working so hard to get back to state.”
Added Lang: “It’s pretty rare to see a freshman take on that role, but she wanted it. I think the most impressive thing about Ruth is her mindset. She’s so selfless, and she’s always trying to do what is best for her teammates.”
Tauber credits her offseason work to her success at the plate.
“My dad and I are going to the cage and getting tons of swings in,” she said. “It’s a little harder during basketball season, but I can tell the work is paying off.”
Tauber said it’s been a goal all season to return to Fort Dodge. She homered again in Tuesday’s regional final win over Solon as the Eagles earned the program’s third trip to state.
“It was very important for this group of girls, because we got a taste of it last season, and we want to do even better this year,” she said. “There are still some nerves, but we are excited for the opportunity.”