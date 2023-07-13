07112023-wahlertvssolon15-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ruth Tauber rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional final against Solon. Tauber is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

Ruth Tauber’s bat caught fire at just the right time this season.

The Dubuque Wahlert freshman has gone 15-for-18 in her last six games, and has helped lead the Iowa Class 3A No. 3 Golden Eagles to a return trip to the state tournament. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is batting .496 on the season with a .597 on-base percentage.

