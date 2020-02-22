DES MOINES --- History denied.
Cascade's second-ranked Aidan Noonan turned West Sioux's Adam Allard for three back points with less than 5 seconds remaining, winning the Iowa Class 1A 126-pound state championship tonight at Wells Fargo Arena.
Noonan, already the first state champ in program history after claiming the 113 crown last year, became the first Cougar to wrestle in two state finals.
Both wrestlers were warned for stalling late in the second period, and Noonan trailed, 2-0, entering the final period.
Allard -- who had won 201 consecutive matches and state titles at 106, 113 and 120 -- was dinged for stalling a second time in the third period.
With time closing down, Noonan tilted Allard --- in similar fashion to his semifinal victory -- for three points.