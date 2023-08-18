Potosi/Cassville again looks to be the favorite in the Six Rivers Conference with the return of its talented backfield duo of Eli Adams and Roman Friederick, who have combined for nearly 4,000 career rushing yards.
The co-op returns 19 letterwinners from last season’s conference championship team, as Potosi/Cassville tries for its third straight title after sharing the crown with River Ridge and Black Hawk in 2021 before winning it outright in 2022.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Six Rivers this season:
Recommended for you
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Mark Siegert
Last season —9-2 overall, 5-0 conference
Returning starters — Eli Adams (Sr., 6-0, 185, RB/LB), Roman Friederick (Sr., 6-1, 225, RB/LB), Braden Fishnick (Sr., 5-11, 165, QB/DB), Aidan Uppena (Jr., 6-5, 200, OL/DL), Ezra Groom (Sr., 6-3, 225, OL/DL), Heath Rauch (Sr., 6-0, 215 OL/DL), Isaiah Groom (Jr., 6-2, 235, OL/LB), Kadin Walsh (Sr, 6-2, 215, TE/DL)
Other returning letterwinners —Adison Tasker (Jr., 5-11, 165, WR/DB), Jaxon Oyen (Jr., 5-11, 160, WR/DB), Dawson Weber (Jr., 6-1, 185, QB/DB), Logan Rausch (Soph., 5-10, 165, RB/LB), Austyn Olsen (Jr., 5-8, 155, TE/DB), Oliver Post (Jr., 6-4, 180, TE/DB), Nolan Vogelsberg (Jr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB), Tanner Pluemer (Sr., 5-8, 135, WR/DB), Joe Haas (Jr., 5-8, 160, RB/LB), Konner Spitzack (Jr., 5-7, 125, RB/DB), Ryan Stoney (Jr., 6-2, 195, OL/DL), Denny Espiritu (Jr., 6-3, 270, OL/DL), Aiden Thoma (Sr., 6-1, 185, OL/DL)
Outlook — The back-to-back Six Rivers champs will look to make it a three-peat behind its explosive duo in the backfield. The team returns two senior running backs with a combined near-4,000 career rushing yards in Eli Adams (2,043 yards with 23 touchdowns) and Roman Friederick (1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns). With the loss of quarterback Raz Okey, the co-op will rely on its run game as the pass game continues to develop. A group of juniors from last year’s undefeated junior varsity team will also provide added depth. “With a roster of 46 kids, depth will be a plus for us as a Division 7 school,” coach Mark Siegert said. “Our guys have worked extremely hard in our offseason strength and conditioning program.”
Schedule — Aug. 18: at Wauzeka-Steuben; Aug. 25: ITHACA; Sept. 1: DARLINGTON; Sept. 8: at Cuba City; Sept. 15: BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG; Sept. 22: PECATONICA-ARGYLE at Cassville; Sept. 30: at Black Hawk/Warren; Oct. 6: RIVER RIDGE; Oct. 13: at Southwestern/East Dubuque
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG
Coach — Erik Kudronowicz
Last season —5-5 overall, 4-3 conference
Returning starters — Jonah Driscoll (Sr., 6-3, 230, G), Travis Wallin (Sr., 6-3, 240, LT), Max Wienen (Sr., 6-2, 160, TE/DE), Trevor Andrews (Sr., 5-8, 145, RB/S), Nick Reddington (Jr., 5-8, 160, RB/LB)
Other returning letterwinners — Nick Sanchez (Jr., 5-8, 160, FB/LB), Parker Mullen (Soph., 5-9, 160, RB/LB), Laine Lawrence (Jr., 5-10, 135, WR/CB), Blake Lawrence (Soph., 5-9, 185, RG/LB), Isaiah Santiago (Soph., 6-2, 220, RT/DT), Porter Calvert (Sr., 6-2, 160, C/CB), Kaden Duerr (Soph., 5-9, 150, QB/CB)
Promising newcomers — Tyler Andrews (Fr., 6-1, 230, C/DT), Rylan Meyers (Sr., 6-2, 170, WR/CB), Caden Loeffelholz (Jr., 6-2, 170, TE/LB), Logan Grunenwald (Soph., 6-2, 170, OL/DE)
Outlook — Offensive coordinator Erik Kudronowicz takes on the role as head coach this season after Todd Bastian stepped down into a volunteer coaching position. The Knights will return a solid core of experienced players, but will have to replace several skilled positions including quarterback, leading rusher and and its top two receivers. “I feel we are going to be very competitive this season,” Kudronowicz said. “We have a strong offensive line with very capable players in the offensive backfield. We do need to develop our passing game to complement our run game.”
Schedule — Aug. 18: at Cuba City; Aug. 25: at Westby; Sept. 1: FENNIMORE (at Benton, Wis.); Sept. 8: at Belleville; Sept. 15: at Potosi/Cassville; Sept. 22: SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (At Benton); Sept. 29: PECATONICA/ARGYLE (at Shullsburg, Wis.); Oct. 6: at Black Hawk/Warren; Oct. 13: RIVER RIDGE (at Shullsburg)
SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Josef Edler
Last season —4-5 overall, 2-5 conference
Returning starters — Wyatt Kruser (Sr., TE/LB), Spencer Sindahl (Sr., WR/DB), Brock Lang (Sr., WR/DB), Bradey Huseman (Sr., RB/DB), Aidan Mead (Sr., OL/DL), Hayden Schemmel (Sr., RB/LB), Josiah Sullivan (Sr., (OL/DL), Aidan Colin (Jr., DB), Brody Culbertson (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Kieffer (Jr., FB/LB)
Promising newcomers — Jackson Theill (Sr., OL/DL), Beau Blackburn (Sr., OL/DL), Bryce Pearce (Jr, OL/DL), Joe Delaney (Jr., OL), Zander Tierney (Soph., RB/DB), Jeff Bechen (Soph., TE/LB)
Outlook — After their first season as a co-op, the WarCats graduated a talented group of seniors that included four all-conference players. They return all-conference honorable mention linebacker Brody Culbertson as well as experienced back Bradey Huseman. “Last year’s seniors set the standard high, and our returning players have accepted that standard,” coach Josef Edler said. “Our upperclassmen have been working hard all offseason in the weight room and in workouts to improve on last year’s accomplishments. We believe we can compete with any team.” Edler said an experienced line will be key to this year’s success. “We need to use their athleticism and knowledge of the game to our advantage.”
Schedule — Aug. 18: RIVERDALE (at Hazel Green, Wis.); Aug. 25: at Boscobel; Sept. 1: MINERAL POINT (at East Dubuque, Ill.); Sept. 8: at Darlington; Sept. 15: BLACK HAWK/WARREN (at Hazel Green); Sept. 22: at Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg; Sept. 29: at River Ridge; Oct. 7: at Pecatonica/Argyle; Oct. 13: POTOSI/CASSVILLE (at East Dubuque)