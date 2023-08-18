Potosi/Cassville

Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams tries to elude a pair of River Ridge tacklers during a game last season. Potosi/Cassville will try to defend its Six Rivers Conference championship this season.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

Potosi/Cassville again looks to be the favorite in the Six Rivers Conference with the return of its talented backfield duo of Eli Adams and Roman Friederick, who have combined for nearly 4,000 career rushing yards.

The co-op returns 19 letterwinners from last season’s conference championship team, as Potosi/Cassville tries for its third straight title after sharing the crown with River Ridge and Black Hawk in 2021 before winning it outright in 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags