After announcing no fans at any home Pride events through the month of September, Clarke University updated its spectator policy on Thursday for sporting events beginning on Oct. 1.
Faculty, staff, students and family members of athletes will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events so long as they have a current school ID or game pass. Prospective students also will be granted game passes by the admissions office, although fans of visiting teams will not be allowed to attend.
Spectators will undergo COVID-19 screening prior to entrance. Fans will be required to wear facemasks and social distance.
Indoor events remain closed to all spectators.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Western Dubuque 151, Cedar Rapids Washington 170 — At Thunder Hills: Jackson Webber medaled with a 36 and Jax and Davis Stelzer followed him for second and third place, respectively, to lead the Bobcats to a dual win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cassville 3, Potosi 2 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman put down a match-high 29 kills along with a team-high 30 digs as the Comets grinded to a five-set win, winning Set 5, 15-13, over rival Potosi on Thursday. Jessica Noonan and Kylie Reuter led the Chieftains with 16 kills apiece.