Yes, these games matter. They don’t count in the standings, but they do matter.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints completed a 4-0 preseason on Saturday night with a dramatic, 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Green Bay at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque opens the regular-season on Thursday against Muskegon at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“It’s always important to win, because it builds team chemistry up,” said Ryan Beck, who scored the winning goal with 24 seconds remaining in regulation. “We have a real special group here, and the more we work together and the more we win games, the more that chemistry builds. That will only help us reach our peak when the regular-season comes.”
On the winning goal, Antonio Venuto took a shot from the right wing, and the rebound found Beck at the top of the left face-off circle. He wheeled and fired a shot that beat goalie Josh Langford. Braden Doyle initially broke the puck out to Venuto.
The third period didn’t look very promising for Dubuque. Jesse Tucker opened the scoring just 1:40 into the frame to put the Gamblers ahead, 3-2.
But, at the 13:08 mark, Michael Feenstra made an outlet pass along the right wall to Riese Gaber, who made a power move to the net and backhanded the puck past Langford. Just 38 seconds later, Dubuque took its first lead. Matt Kopperud won a battle at center ice, Venuto carried along the right wing and fired a shot inside the far post.
Green Bay’s Ryan O’Reilly tied the game at the 15:07 mark, and the Saints killed a Gamblers power play later in the frame to set up Beck’s heroics.
“Everyone really gelled at the end,” Venuto said. “We wanted to get that fourth win and sweep the preseason. We didn’t necessarily have our ‘A’ game, but we found a way to win, and that’s important.
“This gives us more confidence going into Pittsburgh. It gives us kind of a hot hand going into the regular season.”
The Saints beat Green Bay, 6-3, on Friday night on an Olympic ice sheet in Fond du Lac, Wis., and didn’t return home until 1:30 a.m. No. 1 goaltender Erik Portillo, who battled illness all week, wasn’t at full strength but made 24 saves to earn the win.
“We faced a lot of adversity in the last 24 hours, but the guys figured out a way to win, and that’s my biggest takeaway from this weekend,” coach Oliver David said. “They never gave up. They battled through it, even in the third period when we looked like we lost the momentum. I’m proud of their effort.”
Twice, the Saints overcame one-goal deficits in the first two periods. Tyler Paquette opened the scoring for Green Bay just 1:26 into the game. But Dylan Jackson tied it after a nifty passing sequence involving his twin brother, Ty, and Stephen Halliday at the 9:14 mark.
Benito Posa put the Gamblers ahead, 2-1, at 4:20 of the second. But Doyle needed only 23 seconds to tie it. Dylan Jackson head manned the puck to Halliday, who drove the net. Doyle followed the play and scored on the rebound allowed by Gamblers starter Nicholas Grabko.
“Tonight showed that we can handle adversity, especially in that third period,” Dylan Jackson said. “That’s important. A lot of games in the regular season are close, and you have to dig down deep in the third period. It’s important to have that kind of experience in the preseason, and it’s important to understand what it takes to get the two standings points.”