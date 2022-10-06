PEOSTA, Iowa — Tyler Skrtich said it best.
“We started off this season a little slow, but we’ve come together and started to play better,” he said. “The ‘Cats are hot, so it’d be nice to play well at state and get some good numbers up.”
The ‘Cats are indeed hot, and after a slower start than they would have liked to start the season, Western Dubuque is playing its best golf down the stretch.
That was evident when the Bobcats took advantage of their home course on Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club at the Class 4A district meet, shooting a 314 to place third and earn the final qualifying team spot for the 4A state golf meet on Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
“I have confidence in everyone in our lineup, No. 1 through 6,” Western Dubuque coach Ben Wilson said. “We potentially needed all of them because it looked like it could come down to a tiebreaker. Brayden Webber finished with a birdie on his last hole and we knew we owned the tiebreaker over Linn-Mar if we needed it.”
After a rough start filled with inconsistent play, the Bobcats worked every day to find their rhythm and it paid off at districts. Tyler Skrtich, a sophomore endeared by his teammates with the nickname ‘Tiger,’ led the way with a 76, just 4 strokes back of medalist honors. He leads WD on the season with an 18-hole average of 80.0.
“Our growth has been tremendous since I started,” said Ben Wilson, in his ninth year leading the program and taking his first team to state after multiple years where the Bobcats were strokes away from qualifying. “We were not very good when I first took over those early years. But we’ve continued to take steps and get better and better every single year. To have the guys see it payoff is pretty satisfying.”
Brock Wilson, a sophomore who qualified for state individually last fall as a freshman, shot a 78 for the Bobcats. He sits second on the team with an 80.22 average on the year for 18 holes.
“We’re all members here (at Thunder Hills) except one senior, so we wanted to play well,” Brock Wilson said. “It’s great to be on your home course, and we played two 18s over the weekend to get ready. That helped a lot and when you have one meet like this that matters the most, we were able to get it done.”
Jackson Skrtich, a junior, fired a 79 and junior Jackson Webber rounded out the team score at districts with an 81. Sophomore Brayden Webber (84) and senior Nolan Vaske (88) shot solid scores for the Bobcats that weren’t counted as the lineup took full advantage of its home turf.
“Clearly there’s an advantage when you’re playing on your home course, the guys know it inside and out,” Ben Wilson said. “They played a couple practice rounds together and we played it like a meet, and we shot a 302 and a 312. I think the guys had pretty high expectations, so when we didn’t start out well, that can be tough. They know how well they’ve been playing on our home course. They stepped up and played well when they needed it most to come through.”
Now, after nine successful years under Ben Wilson, the Bobcats have finally broken through to state — not only for themselves, but for the great players that came before them and had come so close.
“Davis and Jax (Stelzer) already texted us to congratulate us,” Brock Wilson said. “It sucks that we missed by a couple strokes before, but it’s great to see that we could make it now. We want to go play well at state, and then get back again next year.”
