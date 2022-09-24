LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster’s defense continued to shine Friday night behind an offense powered by quarterback Jacob DiVall and running back Peyton Alvarado in a 28-7 win over rival Platteville.
The Flying Arrows (5-1, 3-1) used a pair of touchdowns from DiVall in the first half along with 112 yards rushing to take a 20-7 halftime lead.
“Our line has been doing a great job of creating gaps for me, and I just wanted to take advantage of them doing their job well,” said DiVall, who finished the game with 25 carries for 130 yards.
The senior quarterback saw limited time in the second half due to an ankle injury, but Alvarado was there waiting to pick up where DiVall left off.
“He has been running the ball well lately, and he did a great job for us in the second half,” DiVall said.
Lancaster coach Jordon Rolland added: “Jacob is one of the most dangerous runners in the area when he’s healthy. Him and Peyton have similar running styles and having both of them on the field makes our run game tough to stop.”
Alvarado scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter to put the Arrows up, 20-7. He finished the game with 17 carries for 105 yards. He added a second score late in the third quarter on a 25-yard run.
The Arrow defense also shined after holding its opponents to seven total points the last two weeks.
“Our defense has been carrying us,” Rolland said. “If not for them, we don’t win the past three games.”
The Hillmen (2-4, 1-3) scored their lone touchdown on a 21-yard run by Riley Donahoe with 9:41 left in the second quarter, but they struggled to get anything going offensively otherwise.
“Our defense has been excellent the past few weeks, and that really hypes up our offense,” DiVall said.
Platteville quarterback Derek Digman finished the game 11-for-25 passing for 127 yards.
“We haven’t played them in a few years and all of our coaches really wanted this win so it was nice to come out of here with a W,” Alvarado said. “Every game is so important, and we just want to win out.”
