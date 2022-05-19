On any given round, Western Dubuque’s girls golfers just might surprise you.
The Bobcats are never sure who is going to have the strongest performance, with each player holding the ability to break out. That depth has boosted the Bobcats all season.
This time, it helped WD get a little revenge on Cedar Falls.
McKenna Stackis led the charge with an 80, Gabi Fagerlind fired an 82, and usual No. 6 scorer Addy Jones came up big with an 85 as Western Dubuque finished with a 335 to win a Class 4A regional meet on Wednesday at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
“Our depth is huge,” said WD coach Amy Haldeman, as her Bobcats held off the Tigers’ 340 to claim the title. “It’s always different people who come through and get a big score for us, and it doesn’t matter who. We’re all a team. When someone is having a bad day, you know someone else is having an even better day to help with that. All of our six girls are capable.”
With the regional crown, the Bobcats booked their return trip to the Class 4A state meet after placing sixth last spring. This year’s tournaments for all classes will be on Thursday and Friday, May 26-27, with 4A’s held at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.
“It feels good to play well today and help our team out with a low score,” said Fagerlind, a senior. “It feels great to get back down to state again with the team. It’s going to be really fun and we’re looking forward to it.”
Cedar Falls nipped the Bobcats by a stroke at last year’s regional meet, and also beat out WD for a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title earlier this week.
“We got a little bit of revenge there and it does feel really good,” Haldeman said.
Freshman CeCe Ball rounded out WD’s score with an 88. Senior twins Ella Kluesner (92) and Hanna Kluesner (94) didn’t have their scores count toward the team total, but their leadership has been crucial to the team’s success this spring.
“It’s important for everyone to have fun, and that’s a lot of what the seniors have been doing this year,” Ella Kluesner said. “We’re having good attitudes and having fun. It was a little nerve wracking coming out today, but we finished the way we wanted. We knew we could do it.”
Dubuque Hempstead finished fifth at the regional with a 389 and didn’t qualify any players for state. Emma Daughetee led the Mustangs with a 93, while Sydney Lyon shot a 95, Carleigh Hodgson fired a 97 and Dani McQuillen added a 104.
In another Class 4A regional meet at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove, Dubuque Senior placed fourth with a 391 and failed to qualify any players for state. Kylie Felderman just missed the cut, finishing ninth with an 89. Paige Lewis (99), Olivia Duschen (100) and Evelyn Deutsch (103) rounded out the Rams’ score.
While it’s been an up-and-down season for Dubuque Wahlert, the Golden Eagles came up clutch at their Class 3A regional meet.
Katelyn Vaassen shot an 87 and Ava Kalb carded an 89 as Wahlert closed with a 371 and earned a regional title at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville.
Julia Busch fired a 97 and Maggie Heiar added a 98 as the Eagles return to state after placing fourth last spring. This year’s tournament will be held at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.
“It was a great day and I’m very proud of the girls,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “I’ve talked about this several times throughout the season, I’m just proud of how they hung in there with all the crazy weather. Regional meets are always the most stressful of the year because it’s such a great thing to qualify for state. They try extra hard to achieve that and the girls handled themselves very well. They got the job done and I couldn’t be prouder. Katelyn and Ava led the way and I’m proud of all of them.”
In a Class 2A regional at West Liberty Golf & Country Club, Dyersville Beckman shot a 407 and just missed the cut as a team in third place. However, junior Shea Steffen and sophomore Maddie Schmitz each shot 95s and tied for sixth place, both qualifying individually for the 2A state meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.
