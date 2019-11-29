Johnathan Schaefer looks forward to the social aspect of the Turkey Trot as much as anything each Thanksgiving morning.
Winning it is a bonus.
The 21-year-old Wahlert High School graduate who now runs cross country and track at Saint Louis University completed the 2.5-mile course around his alma mater in 12:57.17 on Thursday morning. Keelee Leitzen took the female division, while Blake Whalen and Jessica Hruska claimed the top honors in the 5-mile race.
The 47th annual event attracted nearly 1,500 runners. Proceeds benefit the Golden Eagles’ cross country and track & field programs.
“What I really enjoy the most about this is coming back and seeing all the family and friends that I don’t get to see as much as I’d like,” said Schaefer, a 2016 Wahlert grad. “The Holy Family community is very special, and catching up is always fun. It’s a chance to see old classmates, their parents, coaches and even runners from other schools that I got to know in high school.”
Schaefer edged Dubuque Hempstead standout Ryan Winger by roughly 43 seconds for the overall title in the 2.5 mile distance, which attracted a total of 1,247 entries. Leitzen, a 14-year-old student at Roosevelt Middle School, clocked a 16:53.02 to beat Platteville High School state qualifier Brittani Meis by roughly 38 seconds.
“I’m used to mostly running against kids my age, so it was kind of cool to run against much more experienced runners,” Leitzen said. “I just wanted to come out and race and have fun, so I really didn’t know what to expect. It was pretty exciting to win it.”
Whalen, a former Dubuque Senior standout who later competed at Iowa Central and West Texas A&M, had a little extra motivation on Thursday morning. He finished the 5-mile course in 26:08.9 and defeated runner-up Ethan Adlfinger by 15 seconds. The 5-mile distance attracted 229 overall runners.
“I finished second in the 5-mile last year at this race, and my family made fun of me the rest of the day,” said the 24-year-old, who now lives in Des Moines and has won two Turkey Trots in his career. “I definitely didn’t want that to happen again today.
“I ran this race a lot as a kid, and it always brings up a lot of fond memories. So, it’s always pretty cool to run in it, and it’s pretty special to win it.”
Hruska, 39, made it a perfect 2-for-2 when she enters the 5-mile distance for the Turkey Trot. She finished in 31:32.5 to beat runner-up Amanda Edwards by nearly 23 seconds.
“This distance is a little out of my comfort zone and it’s a little different rhythm, but that’s good,” said Hruska, who has competed mostly in marathons and half-marathons this year. “In a couple of weeks, I’m going to run at the club nationals cross country championships in Pennsylvania, and that’s a 6K, so this race will be really good preparation for that.
“I haven’t run cross country since (running at Wartburg College), but it’ll be fun. It’s been a really good year for me, and I’ve stayed healthy, so I’m looking forward to it.”