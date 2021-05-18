Morgan Hawkins has provided expert leadership for Dubuque Hempstead.
The Mustangs followed her lead once again on Monday, and it led to a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championships.
Hawkins fired an 81 to close with a three-round total of 195 to earn medalist honors and Athlete of the Year distinction, while teammates Emma Daughetee and Annika Neumann (97s), and Ava Swenson and Ava Neumann (101s) rounded the team score of 376 for a three-round 914 and Valley team crown at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
“We were going in with the lead today and wanted to hold it, and even gain on that lead, and we did,” said Hempstead coach Karla Weber, who along with assistant Renee Roos were tabbed the Valley’s Coaching Staff of the Year. “The kids played solid. There were a few struggles, as it is the game of golf, but they overcame those bad holes and finished strong. Morgan had a solid round and it was great leadership from Morgan.”
Hawkins was tough as always, and even scored her first eagle of the season by carding a 3 on the par 5 No. 3 hole.
“This is something on my checklist that I’ve wanted do throughout my high school career,” Hawkins said of winning the title. “This is a good way to close out part of my senior season. Now I need to keep it going.
“(Making the eagle is) definitely a good way to save a few bad holes. I hit an OK drive down the middle and made a long putt for eagle. It went around the hole and in. That felt good and got me a few fist bumps.”
While the medalist crown felt great, Hawkins’ role as leader had her more proud of what her teammates helped accomplish in capturing the team title.
“It was awesome to close it out,” Hawkins said. “Everyone played well and we all supported each other. It was super cool that when we took pictures when it was over, everyone was holding a piece of paper as being all-conference first team, second team or honorable mention. Everyone, (Nos.) 1 through 6, were recognized. That was awesome.”
Western Dubuque entered the final round of the Mississippi Divisional facing some adversity, trailing Iowa City Liberty by 8 strokes.
The Bobcats sure did prove their mettle, rallying to win the team title at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, by smashing the school record with an 18-hole score of 295. The previous mark was 338.
“We had a good meet,” said Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman, who along with assistant Jane Petersen were named the Mississippi’s Coaching Staff of the Year. “The girls stuck with it and kept battling and prevailed again. Every time it looks like we may be out of it, the girls step up. I’m really proud of them.”
WD finished with a three-round total of 814, cruising to the title past Liberty’s 831. McKenna Stackis led the charge with a 68, and Ella Kluesner fired a 69. Hannah Fangmann added a 75 and Addy Jones an 83.
“The girls just kept plugging away all season and got better and better,” Haldeman said. “They’re awesome kids and it’s a pleasure to be with them every day.”