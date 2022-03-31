University of Dubuque men’s soccer coach Brad Johnson resigned on Wednesday, the university announced.
Johnson has accepted a position outside of athletics in Dubuque, and the Spartans are beginning the search for his replacement immediately.
“I wish to thank Brad for his years at UD and building a championship soccer program,” Director of Athletics Dan Runkle said in a press release. “He was an outstanding coach and a key athletic department staff member. I wish him the best in his new position.”
Johnson joined the Spartans in 2004 as the men’s and women’s assistant coach. After helping guide both programs to new heights, he was named the associate men’s coach in 2008. A season later, he was promoted to head coach.
He led the Spartans to conference titles in 2010, spring 2021, fall 2021 and had runner-up league finishes in 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2016. Johnson also coached UD to it’s first-ever appearance in the Iowa Conference tournament title game in 2015.
Johnson is a Loras College grad who earned Iowa Conference MVP honors and still holds Duhawk records for most points and goals scored in a career.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, North Central 1 — At Lillis AWC: Corey Mayotte delivered 15 kills and 10 digs and Joe Horn added 45 assists as the Duhawks (21-5) upset No. 6-ranked North Central (17-3), 27-25, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 19, Beloit 0 — At Beloit, Wis.: Aidan Culligan and Ben Farraday scored four goals apiece as the Spartans blasted Beloit on the road.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 10, Milledgeville 6 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Angel Reyes picked up the win on the mound and went 2-for-2 at the plate, Brody Tashner went 2-for-4 and earned the save, and the Warriors held back Milledgeville.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 16, Milledgeville 1 (4 innings) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Anna Berryman went 4-for-4 with two doubles, while Callie Kaiser hit a home run and drove in five runs as the Warriors crushed the Missiles.