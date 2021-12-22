The Galena girls basketball team won its seventh game in a row in convincing fashion with a 67-13 rout over Fulton on Tuesday night at Galena High School.
Gracie Furlong led the Pirates (12-2) with 14 points. Addie Hefel added 11, and Gwen Hesselbacher finished with 10.
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Waterloo East 35 — At Wahlert Gym: Claire Lueken was lights out from downtown, sinking five 3-pointers and a game-high 19 points. Maria Freed added 17 points as Wahlert snapped a six-game losing streak.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 60, Dubuque Hempstead 51 (OT) — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Camdyn Kay led the Mustangs with 16 points, Chandler Houselog and Jaelyn Tigges added 12 apiece, but Hempstead dropped a heartbreaker in overtime.
Cedar Falls 71, Dubuque Senior 57 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Tigers cruised to a victory over the Rams in their Mississippi Valley Conference tilt.
Waterloo West 66, Western Dubuque 29 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Wahawks built a 42-16 lead at halftime and cruised to a victory over the Bobcats.
Cascade 39, West Liberty 37 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Cougars held off the Comets for a River Valley Conference victory.
Iowa City Regina 53, Bellevue 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (4-4) jumped out to a 13-8 advantage after the first quarter, but Iowa City Regina responded to win. Ka'Lynn DeShaw led Bellevue with 15 points.
Marion 65, Maquoketa 55 -- At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals fell at home to the Wolves in WaMaC Conference action.
Mount Vernon 45, West Delaware 31 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Mustangs outscored the Hawks, 24-10, in the second half to come away with a WaMaC Conference victory.
North Linn 84, Edgewood-Colesburg 43 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Lynx rolled to a Tri-Rivers Conference victory over the Vikings.
Lansing Kee 46, Clayton Ridge 40 — At Lansing, Iowa: The Hawks clipped the Eagles in an Upper Iowa Conference tilt.
Maquoketa Valley 43, Central City 42 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats edged Central City by the narrowest margin in a Tri-Rivers Conference showdown.
Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn led the Blackhawks with 27 points, Teagan Radloff poured in 12 and Ashlynn Knapp added 11 in a rout of Westby.
Black Hawk 23, Darlington 22 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Warriors clipped the Redbirds in non-conference action.
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Livingston, Wis.: Ithaca edged the Panthers in their non-conference contest.
River Ridge (Wis.) 46, Southwestern 25 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves routed the Wildcats in a non-conference matchup.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Waterloo East 59 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Golden Eagles held off the Trojans and improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Cedar Falls 80, Dubuque Senior 61 — At Nora Gym: Landon Sauser led the Rams (3-2) with 15 points, Jonathan Wille had 10 and Jacob Williams scored nine in a loss to the Tigers.
Western Dubuque 61, Waterloo West 43 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats powered to a victory over the Wahawks in their Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
Marion 63, Maquoketa 55 — At Marion, Iowa: The Cardinals fell on the road against the Wolves in their WaMaC Conference matchup.
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, North Linn 47 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings ended Class 1A top-ranked North Linn’s 107-game regular-season winning streak and became the first Tri-Rivers Conference team to beat the Lynx since 2016.
Cascade 68, West Liberty 34 — At West Liberty, Iowa: Cole McDermott erupted for 31 points, Justin Roling had 15, and Cass Hoffman added 11, and the Cougars won their second game of the season.
Bellevue 72, Iowa City Regina 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised to the convincing home victory over the Regals.
Galena 67, Pearl City 26 — At Pearl City, Ill.: The Pirates jumped out to a 33-8 halftime advantage and never looked back. Ethan Hefel had a game-high 23 points, and Connor Glasgow added 13.
Fulton 71, Warren 23 — At Warren, Ill.: Tyler VenHuizen led Warren with nine points, but the Warriors couldn’t climb out of a big first-quarter deficit.
Mineral Point 72, Wisconsin Heights 48 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo paced the Pointers with 14 points, and Dominik McVay chipped in 11, as Mineral Point cruised past Wisconsin Heights.
River Ridge 62, Shullsburg 27 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: David Nies scored 13 points, Ian Adrian had 11, and the Timberwolves used a 20-0 run in the second half to break the game open after halftime.
Southwestern 46, Fennimore 44 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to edge Fennimore. Peerson Kephart and Nate Reiff had 13 points apiece for Southwestern. Mark Kenney led Fennimore with 18.
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Boscobel 43 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Bulldogs fell on the road in non-conference play.
PREP WRESTLING
Eagles go 0-3 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Erik Flores (106) and Noah Billmeyer (113) went 3-0 on the night, as Clayton Ridge fell to Anamosa (66-9), Postville (72-10), and Wyoming Midland (60-12).
River Ridge/Cassville goes 0-2 — At Monona, Iowa: Levi Wehrle (182), Owen Callahan (285), Owen Bedward (106) and Owen Wagner (138) won matches, but River Ridge/Cassville lost to East Buchanan (66-12) and MFL/Mar-Mac (66-9).
HALL OF FAME
Cascade deadline nears — The deadline to nominate a deserving candidate for the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame is Dec. 31. Nomination information can be found through the link https://t.co/Wpxd8zGr4U which has been posted on the Cascade High School website.
The Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 2019 and inducted its first class earlier this year, as legendary coaches Bob Davidshofer, Al Marshall, and Jerry Roling were enshrined during a ceremony at American Legion Post 528 in Cascade.
The Class of 2022 will be chosen from eligible nominations by a committee made up of CHS coaches, supporters, and alumni. The date for the 2022 induction ceremony will be revealed at a later date.