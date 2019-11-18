Riese Gaber might want to get popped in the nose a little more often.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints second-year forward responded to a second-period hit with a pair of highlight-reel goals Saturday night to seal a 5-1 victory over Lincoln and cap a Military Appreciation Weekend sweep at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Gaber became sandwiched between two Stars players early in the second period and suffered a bloody nose before passing concussion protocol. He returned wearing a full facemask to protect his nose.
“I’m alive, and that’s all that matters,” Gaber joked after the game. “I use things like that as motivation and for energy. I have a ton of energy as it is and I want to hit everything in sight, but that got me a little more excited.
“It means a lot to us to win a couple games on Military Appreciation Weekend. We really appreciate what those people do for us, and they gave us a lot of energy this weekend. So did the fans. Hopefully, they keep coming out like they did tonight, and we’ll keep the wins coming.”
Dubuque finished 4-2 on its longest homestand of the season to improve to 10-2-1 for the highest winning percentage in the USHL at .808. The Saints sit four points behind the Chicago Steel in the Eastern Conference standings because they have played three fewer games.
Gaber scored both of his goals during a 4-on-4 sequence late in the third period.
Aidan Fulp, a defenseman, took a rare faceoff in his own zone and won the puck forward to Beck, who moved it to Gaber in the neutral zone. Gaber carried into the Lincoln zone, skated behind the net and scored on a wraparound between Lincoln goalie Ryan McInchak’s leg pads at the 13:25 mark for his eighth goal of the season.
Just 1:38 later, Gaber added another goal to his highlight reel after playing catch with Mark Cheremeta. Gaber zipped between three defenders and forced McInchak out of his net before cutting back and tucking the puck into an empty cage.
The game was considerably more wide open than Dubuque’s 2-1 overtime victory over Tri-City on Friday night.
“Our performance was subpar (Friday) night, and we got outplayed,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “The challenge was to avoid that here (Saturday), and the guys rose to the challenge considerably.
“We faced some adversity with a couple of 10-minute misconducts, our first of the year, but the guys continued to rise and rise and rise to the challenge. This was a team-based win, a character win. That was appropriate on Military Appreciation Weekend.”
Lincoln wasted no time in taking the lead, thanks to a power play goal by Christian Sarlo at the 1:19 mark of the opening period.
But the Saints answered with a power play goal of their own 1:41 later. Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle moved the puck around the perimeter before Dylan Jackson snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net behind McInchak for his eighth goal of the season.
Dubuque had a chance to take a lead into the intermission, but McInchak stopped Ryan Beck on a penalty shot after time had expired in the period.
The Saints eventually took that 2-1 lead at 8:35 of the second on Antonio Venuto’s fourth goal of the season. From his knees, he batted a puck out of midair past McInchak. Michael Feenstra and Jimmy Glynn assisted on the eventual game-winning goal.
“We didn’t have our best game (Friday) night, but this was probably one of our best,” Venuto said after scoring his fourth goal of the season. “We played as a team, and we’re dangerous when we play as a team. It was a huge bounce back to get these two wins after losing two games last weekend. And it gives us a lot of confidence going into this big (five-game) road trip.”
Dubuque added another goal with just six seconds remaining in the middle period. Dylan Jackson weaved through the Lincoln zone and outwaited McInchak before sliding a pass to his twin brother, Ty Jackson, for an easy tap in and his fifth goal of the year.
“I love these kind of games, because there’s so much emphasis on speed and skill,” Ty Jackson said. “Offense is tons of fun and a lot more fun than playing defense. It was great for our team to have a game like this, because we’d played (eight) one-goal games in a row. It was nice for a few guys to kind of get the monkey off their backs and score.”
Dubuque outshot the Stars, 32-20, despite taking a season-high eight penalties for 32 minutes. The Stars went 1-for-5 on the power play, and Dubuque cashed in on 1 of 2 chances.
Saints goalie Erik Portillo made 19 saves to improve to 8-1-0 with a .907 save percentage and 2.17 goals against average. He allowed just two goals on 45 shots in earning wins over Tri-City and Lincoln this weekend.