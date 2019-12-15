Riese Gaber notched the first hat trick of his junior hockey career on Saturday night as he Dubuque Fighting Saints cruised into the USHL’s holiday break with a dominant 7-2 victory over the Green Bay Gamblers at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The Saints (18-3-1) extended their winning streak to five games and own the USHL’s best winning percentage at .841, but they still sit third in the Eastern Conference behind Chicago (19-4-1) and Team USA (19-7-0).
McKade Webster scored the lone goal of the first period to stake the Gamblers to a 1-0 lead. But the Saints tied it 2:55 into the middle frame, when Stephen Halliday made a backhand pass from the corner to Ryan Beck, who snapped a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past goalie Gavin Enright for his third goal of the season.
Green Bay regained the lead 47 seconds later on a Camden Thiesing goal. But goalie Aidan McCarthy stiffened from there and finished with 20 saves to improve to 6-1-0 with a 1.85 goals against average and .925 save percentage.
Gaber again tied the game at 7:28 of the second period with his 13th goal of the season. Halliday’s forecheck created a turnover and he fed Ryan Beck at the net front. Beck hesitated before feeding Gaber for an empty net tap-in.
Just 1:16 later, the Saints took the lead for good on Ty Jackson’s eighth goal of the season. To start a power play, Matthew Kopperud won a faceoff back to Braden Doyle at the point. Doyle fed Dylan Jackson, who made a cross-ice pass to his twin, and Ty Jackson wired a shot under the crossbar.
Mark Cheremeta made it 4-2 at 15:57 with his eighth goal of the season. Ben Schultheis made a long outlet from his own goal line to Ty Jackson, who dropped the puck to Dylan Jackson to carry into the Green Bay zone. Dylan Jackson left another drop pass to Cheremeta, who whistled a shot from the left faceoff circle just inside the right goalpost.
Gaber scored his second goal 15 seconds later to make it 5-2. Halliday collected an errant pass in the neutral zone to set up a 2-on-1. Halliday feathered a pass toward the net, and Gaber chipped it over Enright’s shoulder.
Michael Feenstra’s first goal of the season pushed the lead to 6-2 at 5:34 of the third period. Tommy Middleton carried into the Green Bay zone and moved the puck to Reggie Millette, who made a drop pass to Feenstra. The defenseman found a seam and snuck a shot under Enright.
Gaber capped his hat trick with less than a second remaining in regulation. Middleton gathered a rebound in his own zone and skated on a 2-on-1 before dishing the puck. Gaber deked Enright before hoisting a backhander into the net for his team-best 15th goal.
He became the third Saints player with a hat trick this season. Kopperud and Doyle previously accomplished the feat.