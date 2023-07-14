Wahlert Vs. Western Dubuque Baseball
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Bode Nagelmaker is tagged out at home by Western Dubuque’s pitcher Isaac Then during their game June 16 at Petrakis Park. Both teams earned No. 1 seeds for substate play and qualified for the state tournament.

 Stephen Gassman

Dubuque County has been a hotbed for high school baseball for decades, but something like this has never happened since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a summer state tournament in 1946.

Four Dubuque County teams – Western Dubuque (33-9) and Dubuque Wahlert (29-13) in Class 3A and Beckman Catholic (22-9) and Cascade (24-8) in Class 2A – have qualified for state in the same season.

Recommended for you