MANCHESTER, Iowa — His teammates refer to Nate Offerman as “Champ” in a nod to the state golf title he won as a sophomore.
And he certainly pitched like one Tuesday night.
The senior right-hander scattered seven hits and struck out four in leading No. 3-ranked Beckman Catholic to an 8-2 victory over a solid-hitting Anamosa team in the Iowa Class 2A Substate 4 championship game.
Under first-year coach Ryan Mabe, Beckman (22-9) advanced to its second straight state tournament and the 20th in program history. The Blazers have won six state championships.
“It feels amazing to be going back to state,” Offerman said after improving to 9-0 with a 0.74 ERA. “Coach Mabe told me the pressure is on my shoulders to do it, and he knows he can say that to me and I’ll get it done.
“I just love competing in those big moments, and I’ve always hated losing, ever since I was a kid and I battled my older brother (Nick) in just about every sport.”
The Trailblazers took advantage of eight walks and two hit batsmen and managed just four hits in beating Anamosa for the third time this season.
“You just have to take advantage of the mistakes they give you,” said Mabe, an all-stater under Tom Jenk Jr. “Coach Jenk always preached playing the full 21 outs. We gave them a few runs, but we took advantage of what they gave us, too.
“We feel like it’s the expectation to make it to state every year. We certainly have the team to do it. I’m just the guy who makes out the lineup. It’s a talented group of guys.”
Beckman scratched out a run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Schieltz led off with a walk, and took second on Luke Sigwarth’s come-backer before Offerman reached on a hit batsman. Beckman loaded the bases when Anamosa mishandled Matthew Florence’s sacrifice bunt attempt, and Schieltz scored on Jackson Oberbroeckling’s ground out to second base. Raiders starter Jack Sellnau struck out Eli Kluesner to end the bases-loaded threat.
Anamosa loaded the bases in the second inning on three softly hit two-out tweeners by Nate Fischer, Easton Wheeler and Dane Owen before No. 9 hitter Tysen Gravel slapped a two-run single the opposite way just inside the third-base line. It marked just the fifth and sixth earned runs allowed by Offerman in 51 2/3 innings of work this season.
“I was a little down because I told the guys I’d hold them to one run or less,” Offerman said. “But they had my back. They said, ‘You’re fine. We’re going to start putting up some runs.’ It feels great, knowing they have confidence in me to get it done.”
The Blazers pulled ahead in the third, when Sellnau began to struggle with his command and walked four batters. Kluesner and Jake Schmidt drew bases-loaded two-out walks before No. 8 hitter Dylan Recker sliced a two-run single to right to make it 5-2 and chase Sellnau. Anamosa ended the threat by executing a first-and-third double steal defense.
“Actually, I kind of messed up there, because I had the take sign but swung and missed, so Coach was a little mad,” Recker said. “It wasn’t the best hit, but it worked. I told Coach I was sorry but he said don’t worry about it. I guess I made up for it. It’s the best feeling to come through for the team in that spot.
Anamosa reliever Wheeler walked the bases loaded in the fourth before hitting Oberbroeckling in the helmet to force in a run. Kluesner followed with a bloop single to right field to drive in a pair and make it 8-2.
“They were struggling to throw strikes, so we were taking what they were giving us,” Kluesner said. “We were just trying to do our job and get on base for the top of the lineup, because they’ve been tearing the cover off the ball.
“A win is a win and you’ll take them any way you can get them at this point in the season.”
Beckman swept Anamosa, 8-1 and 5-4, on June 23 in a River Valley Conference doubleheader to extend its winning streak in the series to six games. The Raiders’ last win came in 2015.