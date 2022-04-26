Six months ago, Laney Duggan would not have believed she would become a state wrestling champion.
Signing to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level? A dream too good to dream.
It became a reality on Tuesday, with Duggan signing to compete for Lindenwood University, which voted in February to transition from Division II to Division I beginning with the 2022-23 athletic seasons.
“Honestly, at the beginning of the year, I was just putting in the work and not really fully thinking about what my potential could be and what the outcome could be,” Duggan said. “My coach obviously was always very supportive and probably the biggest one to tell me, ‘No, you are going to win state. You are going to do this and there are great things ahead.’”
Lindenwood’s women’s program is coached by former University of Dubuque assistant Mike Mena, who was a four-time All-American at Iowa.
Duggan, who won the 145-pound state championship at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s state tournament this winter and finished her career as a three-time medalist, becomes the area’s first female wrestler to sign with a Division I program.
“She just kind of continued to like (wrestling) more and more as the years and the seasons and the practices went on,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “When it became a possibility that, hey, she could get a scholarship to wrestle at the Division I level, she doesn’t want to live with regrets. So when she had the opportunity, she’s like, I’m going to know whether this is the right thing or not. If she didn’t do it, she’d always have that thing in the back of her head, like, did I make the right decision?”
Duggan, who runs cross country and track for the Golden Eagles, has already shown a knack for making good decisions.
She tried basketball as a freshman but was looking for a different winter sport as a sophomore when she decided to give Wahlert’s brand-new girls wrestling team a shot.
She placed fifth at the state tournament that season, then seventh as a junior as the tournament continued to expand. She became the program’s second female state champion and 14th overall at January’s tournament in Coralville.
Duggan outscored her five opponents, 27-9, at the state tournament, winning twice by fall en route to the final. She beat Wapello’s Tatum Wolford, 6-3, in the title match.
Seven of the nine points Duggan allowed came via escapes or penalty.
“I would say to start the year, ‘Hey Laney you’re going to go sign a Division I scholarship.’ She would have laughed at that,” Allen said. “But also, ‘Hey Laney, I think you’ll win a state title.’ She probably would have balked at that a little bit, too. But as she continued to work, the door started to open. She won her state title, she got her name out there and she got recognized by some college coaches and now she’s signing a Division I letter of intent.”
Wrestling turned out to be a pretty good decision.
“The way I look at it, I’ve only been doing it for three years, and I’ve already learned so much about it. But I know I still have more to learn,” Duggan said. “It’s just crazy to think about how many more opportunities and lessons I can take from it. My first year I didn’t really know what I was doing and I was just kind of having fun with it. My second year, it kind of kicked me in the butt a little bit and I came back my last year and had some tough matches and tough tournaments. I knew where I wanted to go and the work I needed to put in. It just ended up paying off.”
With that kind of career trajectory, it begs an interesting question.
Just how high is Duggan’s ceiling?
“Obviously I have goals. I want to make it to the NCAA tournament,” she said. “It’s kind of an open book for me right now. I really don’t know how far it’s going to take me, I’m just excited to see what I can do once I put more work in.”
Allen agrees.
“She’s come a long, long ways in three years and certainly, I don’t think she would have ever imagined she would get to the point where she is right now. But just as much as she’s grown in the last three years, there’s a ceiling that’s massive,” he said. “She has a ton to learn. What she does right now well, we really focused on a handful of things for her to be successful and she got really good at them, but there’s a ton of stuff out there and she’s got a lot of learning to do and she could really be something special at the college level.
“Laney just is a hard-nosed girl. She’s gritty and she stinkin’ hates losing. That’s a pretty fun pedigree as a coach and certainly has the really nice makings of being a very successful wrestler.”