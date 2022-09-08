It wasn’t all that long ago that Kyle Konrardy’s No. 1 without-a-doubt sport was soccer.
But then he started kicking around a football.
Soccer still definitely occupies a spot in his heart, but it has a little company now.
“I think football is already there. It’s already been there,” said Konrardy, a football and soccer standout for Dubuque Senior who has seen his college prospects as a placekicker skyrocket over the last year.
His arc reached the stratosphere last week with an invitation to participate in the annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
He found out on the ride to the Rams’ game at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday night.
“I got so hyped on the bus. It was crazy,” Konrardy said. “It’s pretty crazy to me. It’s my biggest achievement so far, so I’m pretty excited to get down there and kick some balls.”
Konrardy first burst onto the college recruiting scene after attending a Kohl’s kicking camp last winter.
He said he’s attended dozens of college specialist and prospect camps this summer, and was a participant at the prestigious Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in Tennessee in July.
Konrardy’s Kohl’s bio says he “is one of the smoothest ball strikers in the 2023 class and has a big future ahead of him if he continues on the path he is on.”
“I feel like my work ethic has been a lot higher, because I know I have to keep pushing myself to get to the next step,” Konrardy said. “Step to step it gets a lot harder, so I know I have to work harder to get to that next step.”
Kohl’s bumped him up to a five-star ranking after the July camp. He is the No. 21-ranked placekicker nationally in his class.
And he has an invitation to an All-American game in an NFL stadium.
“Oh my Lord, this is huge. This is national recognition,” Rams coach D.J. Moore said. “Kyle is probably a top-five athlete on the team. Kyle can do just about anything. We’re lucky that he decided to be a kicker. If Kyle wanted to be a receiver, he’d probably be a top-three receiver. If he wanted to be a DB, he’d probably be a top-three DB.
“Kyle can do just about anything. He is a very athletic young man and he will surprise anybody. Whoever sees him run, cut, jump, just about anything, you would be surprised. You wouldn’t classify him as a kicker if you didn’t know who he was.”
The kicker position may often get overlooked, but it’s importance is paramount for a team hopeful to reach the postseason.
Offenses can stall, or penalties can stack the deck. The Rams can score from anywhere inside the opponent’s 40-yard line thanks to Konrardy’s right leg.
He said he has extended his range beyond 50 yards during the offseason. Moore said in the right conditions he would trot Konrardy out for a 60-yard attempt.
“No wind? Easily 55. Wind behind his back, I’d probably take a chance at a 60,” Moore said. “He has the leg. He’s proven it in practice. He’s knocked down 60-yard kicks in practice, so it’s not like I’m guessing or hoping he makes it. I’ve watched him make it numerous times.”
It’s an opportunity Konrardy is waiting for.
“I am very eager for that,” he said. “On third down, I’m standing right on the coach. I want that chance, so if I’m standing there he knows I’m ready.”
Konrardy hasn’t allowed a return yet on 12 kickoffs this season. He’s made a 37-yard field goal and has made 5 of 6 extra points, with one blocked.
He had 26 touchbacks on 42 kickoffs last year and made 12 of 15 field goal attempts with a long of 46. He also converted 27 of 29 extra points.
Moore said he has been hearing from more and more college coaches interested in Konrardy, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see offers start pouring in in the near future.
The top Kohl’s kickers sign with NCAA Division I teams every year.
At one point, Konrardy expected to be playing soccer at the next level. He realizes now that his future most likely lies with a D-I football team instead.
“Yeah, I’ve kind of accepted that,” he said, before taking it a step further. “If a coach tells me where I can not play soccer because I’m on scholarship (and can’t) risk an injury, I’d probably take that deal.
“I just feel like I can go farther with football. It’s my passion now. I’ve put so much effort into it, I want to see myself succeed.”
