PEOSTA, Iowa — Morgan Hawkins continues to mention her checklist of goals that she has for her senior season.
Dubuque Hempstead’s standout golfer keeps checking items off that list, too.
Hawkins shot the low score again in the final round of the city meet on Thursday, closing with a two-round 76-83—159 to claim her first city championship at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“It’s definitely another thing on my checklist that I got to check off for my senior year,” said Hawkins, who like her older sister, Maddie, can now lay claim to conference and city championships. “I’m pretty excited to come out on top.”
As her final season hits the home stretch, Hawkins has seen improvements in her game that have been pivotal to her success.
“I think my wedge game has definitely improved,” Hawkins said. “I’ve gotten a lot more confident with those. Those have improved over the years and that’s kind of nice.”
Western Dubuque senior Hannah Fangmann finished runner-up on the leaderboard with an 83-87—170. Wahlert’s Anna Kalb took third with an 84-88—172, and sister Ava Kalb was fourth with an 82-92—174. Bobcats freshman McKenna Stackis rounded out the top five with an 87-88—175.
The Bobcats locked up the team title in a tight race, holding off Dubuque Wahlert, 724-729. Hempstead was third with a 736 and Dubuque Senior fourth at 805.
“It’s so awesome watching our team succeed,” said Fangmann, who will continue her playing career next season at Wartburg. “We’ve all been playing with each other for awhile, so it’s good to see success and see that the hard work pays off.”
Fangmann (87), Stackis (88), Ella Kluesner (94) and Hanna Kluesner (99) counted their scores for the Bobcats in the final round.
“It was tough conditions. But the girls hung tight again and pulled it out,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “Some of these scores aren’t what we normally shoot, so hopefully we can regroup and get ready for Monday.”
All four teams will compete in regional meets on Monday with the chance to qualify for the Iowa state meets. The Bobcats and Rams will both play at Irv Warren Golf Course in Waterloo.
“It will be tough,” Haldeman said. “Cedar Falls, (Cedar Rapids) Washington and us would be the three favorites, and only two can go. We did a practice round there last week and we’re good. Live and learn. We’ll go see what we can do.”
Anna Kalb fronted Wahlert in the final round of city play with an 88, while Katelyn Vaassen added an 89. Ava Kalb had a 92 and Maggie Heiar played to a 104.
The Eagles will compete in a 3A regional on Monday at Springbrook Country Club in DeWitt.
“We always play a pretty high level of competition,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “So whoever we see, we should be ready for anyone we might see. But the bottom line in golf is that you’re playing a course. That’s what it will come down to, and we should be ready to handle it.”
Hempstead’s regional event will be held at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville.
“Keep moving forward, keep looking up and keep playing well,” Hawkins said. “We have some people peaking at the right time, doing some good things. Our other scorers always coming in strong for us will hopefully get us to state.”