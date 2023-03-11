Max Montes used his legs twice to make a difference in overtime Friday night.

First, his speed created the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ sixth power play opportunity of the game. Then, teammate Ryan St. Louis wired a shot off Montes’ shin pad for the game winning goal in a key 4-3 decision at Muskegon.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.