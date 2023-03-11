Max Montes used his legs twice to make a difference in overtime Friday night.
First, his speed created the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ sixth power play opportunity of the game. Then, teammate Ryan St. Louis wired a shot off Montes’ shin pad for the game winning goal in a key 4-3 decision at Muskegon.
Dubuque (25-17-4-1) earned at least one standings point for the sixth consecutive game despite squandering a two-goal lead early in the third period. The Lumberjacks scored twice in a span of 10 seconds to earn the bonus point for getting the game beyond regulation time.
“More than anything, it’s just a great feeling to win the game,” Montes said. “It’s huge for us as a team with how tight everything is in the standings right now. When we gave up the two quick goals, the focus was on staying calm and playing the way we were the whole game. We knew good things would happen.
“It feels good to make a difference in a game like this. But I have to give credit to my guys on the power play for setting me up. And, fortunately, my shin pad was in the right spot to deflect it in.”
In overtime, Muskegon’s Joe Connor prevented a Montes breakaway by hooking him from behind and went to the penalty box. Just 15 seconds later, Theo Wallberg and St. Louis played catch with the puck before St. Louis found Montes’ shin pad.
Muskegon opened the scoring 4:35 into the first period on a goal by Connor in his USHL debut. Lumberjacks goaltender Raythan Robbins denied James Reeder and Jake Sondreal on a 2-on-0 at one end, and Luke Buss and Nathan McBrayer started a counterattack before Connor scored a second-effort goal on Marcus Brannman.
Sondreal tied the game on a power play goal with 3.4 seconds remaining in the period, but not without a little controversy. During a delayed penalty call that gave Dubuque a 6-on-4 advantage, Sondreal whiffed on a shot from the right circle and St. Louis retrieved it. St. Louis’ shot attempt hit the side of the net and returned to Sondreal, who snapped it past Robbins from one knee for his ninth goal of the season.
The officials initially waved off the goal, thinking Robbins gained possession on the delayed penalty call. But, following a brief discussion, they corrected the call and awarded the goal. Will Staring picked up a secondary assist on the play, and St. Louis reached the 50-point plateau.
“We were dominating most of the first period, but you’re not always rewarded for how you’re playing,” Sondreal said. “If you keep putting the pressure on, eventually it will come.
“The whole situation was kind of weird. I don’t think they ever really made a clear gesture that it was a goal. But at least it counted.”
Dubuque’s power play struck again just 1:39 into the middle period. St. Louis worked the puck to the side of the net for Montes, who tried to jam the puck past Robbins. Max Burkholder buried the rebound from the low slot for his 16th goal of the season. Staring and Mikey Burchill also made plays that kept the puck alive in the Muskegon zone before Burkholder scored.
Montes stretched the lead to 3-1 just 2:28 into the third period. Staring prevented a Muskegon clear at the right point and zipped a cross-ice pass to Wallberg at the left side of the net. Wallberg quickly moved the puck through the crease to Montes, who slammed his 17th goal of the season into the net.
But the Lumberjacks scored two goals in a span of 10 seconds to pull even. Owen Keefe wired a shot past Brannman from the right circle at the 5:33 mark, and Ty Henricks capitalized on a turnover for a goal from the right circle to tie it.
“Robbins played really well for them, and we had about a 15-second meltdown that cost us,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I really liked our response. We played about 90 percent of the game really well. We worked hard and had good intentions, and we probably played well enough that we didn’t have to go to overtime.”
Dubuque outshot Muskegon, 36-25, and went 3-for-6 on the power play while stopping all six of the Lumberjacks’ man-advantages.
The two teams meet again at 6:05 p.m. tonight in Muskegon.
