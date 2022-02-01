Duke Faley scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Dubuque Wahlert boys basketball team held off Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 64-59, on Monday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Faley helped the Golden Eagles (10-4, 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) stave off the J-Hawks (6-8, 2-6) down the stretch of the fourth quarter, as the big man drilled 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the final period to help close it out.
The game was tied at 29 at halftime, but Wahlert made a game-changing 12-2 run to close the third quarter and held a 51-39 advantage heading to the fourth.
Ben Freed added 13 points for Wahlert, while the returning Carson Cummer made an immediate impact by finishing with 11 points. Seamus Crahan added nine points for the Eagles.
Dakota 54, Warren 49 — At Warren, Ill.: Tyler VenHuizen scored 18 points and Reed McNutt added 13, but the Warriors dropped a tight game at home to the Indians.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 58, Western Dubuque 35 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Cougars were too much and blitzed their way past the Bobcats.
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Starmont 22 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (7-11) rushed past the Stars for the big win at home.
Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 25 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Pointers cruised to a road victory over the Golden Eagles.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 66, Shullsburg 44 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Sydney Driscoll led a balanced Wildcats (20-2) attack with 16 points in the runaway victory. Camden Russell fronted the Miners with 16 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 70, Central 46 — At Pella, Iowa: Peter Ragen scored 18 points, Jaylin McCants added 12 points and Dylan Anderson chipped in 10 as the Spartans (14-5, 9-1 American Rivers Conference) rolled to their eighth straight victory.