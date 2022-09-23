EPWORTH, Iowa --- Caleb Klein disappeared into the pile, but his legs never stopped churning.
Then he broke free, reversed course and headed out toward the left sideline.
Forty-eight yards later, Western Dubuque was in prime position for a key touchdown just before halftime.
Klein’s incredible punt return set up Brett Harris’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Daviyon Gaston just before the break, and Grant Glausser ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats beat Marion, 42-7, in their Class 4A District 2 opener on Friday night at Buchman Field.
Harris completed 11 of 17 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown as Western Dubuque (3-2, 1-0 4A-2) won its third straight game heading into next week’s district showdown at Decorah.
Gaston finished with four receptions for 90 yards,
Alex Mota, a University of Iowa recruit, ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, and caught one pass for 9 yards for Marion (2-3, 0-1). Kai Glade added 69 rushing yards for the Wolves.
Klein broke at least three tackles and stiff-armed his way to an additional 20 yards on his 48-yard return with 46 seconds left in the second quarter. Harris found Gaston on a dart to the end zone on the the next play as WD took a 14-0 halftime lead.
Glausser, who ran for more than 200 yards in each of the Bobcats’ previous two games, ran for 93 yards in the first half, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run with 5:56 left in the second quarter.
Glausser appeared to injure his right leg on his first carry of the second half, but walked off the field without an apparent limp.
Mota made his presence felt in a big way on the Wolves subsequent drive.
Mota took the first-down handoff 42 yards, then broke free two snaps later for a 33-yard touchdown run that cut the Bobcats’ lead in half with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
Glausser returned in time for WD’s next series and had a 45-yard touchdown run negated by a holding penalty. Harris’s 42-yard pass to Gaston set up Kaleb Reed’s 5-yard touchdown run a couple plays later that restored WD’s two-touchdown lead.
Glausser displayed his power on a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, appearing to get bottled up around the 3-yard line before bulling his way into the end zone for a 28-7 lead.
WD forced a quick three-and-out and Glausser broke loose and was never touched on a 40-yard touchdown run with 6:58 left.
Connor Maiers relieved Harris and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gannon Hickie with 2:11 left.
Klein caught four passes for 17 yards and also broke up a pass on defense.
Payton Putz had a sack, Anthony Mallers recovered two fumbles and Carson Burger registered a pair of tackles for loss. Hunter Quagliano also had a tackle for loss for WD.
