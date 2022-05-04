Lilah Takes and Ava Graham are two players who knew their roles would be much bigger this season for Dubuque Wahlert.
They just didn’t understand how big.
Takes, a junior, and Graham, a senior, have stepped into the No. 2 and 3 roles for the Golden Eagles this spring and delivered. Both won their singles and doubles matchups on Tuesday as Wahlert delivered an impressive 8-1 victory over Dubuque Senior at Meyer Courts.
“Way bigger role,” said Takes, who played mostly at No. 4 last year before getting in a little time at No. 3. “I’ve missed some of them due to classes. I just try to go to Alpine (Tennis Club) and worked in the summer with (Loras coach Chad Fenwick). I’ve been preparing that way. Honestly, it’s just communicating with teammates and trying to have a good mindset going in, especially since I don’t have that much experience. At the end of the day, I really think it’s about the mindset.”
Takes earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles over Senior’s Emma Chambers, then teamed with Claire Walker for a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 1 doubles past Chloe Hillary and Chambers.
“She’s fairly quick and doesn’t try to overhit the ball a lot,” Wahlert coach Jim Fuerstenberg said. “She’s consistent and that’s what I like about her. She gets a lot of things back and is still working on getting more comfortable up at the net, and that is something we’ll keep working on.”
Graham only served as an alternate last spring, and has made the jump all the way up to No. 3. She only played last year when normal lineup players weren’t available.
“We had a lot of seniors graduate, so here I am at No. 3 now,” Graham said. “I was really excited, because I really like to play competitively. Just playing against people that are better is a great challenge. That challenges me and helps me become a much better player.”
Graham has shown her toughness and willingness to learn in the lineup. She topped Senior’s Lauren Downs, 6-3, 6-1, in singles before teaming with Wanti Du for a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Downs and Lacey King at No. 2 doubles.
“She’s been struggling a bit at No. 3, and that’s a big jump,” Fuerstenberg said. “She even had to play at No. 1 once since our top two girls were out. She probably played the best match of her life that day. I’m not sure if it was because the competition was tougher at No. 1 or what, but she was so steady. I think that shows how much she’s improved as the season’s moved along.”
The Eagles (4-6) secured the win over the Rams (2-10) in singles play. Walker was strong in a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hillary at No. 1; Du earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory past Hannah Mozena at No. 5; and Avery Bellini earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6 against Kaitlyn Blasen.
King earned the Rams’ lone win with a 7-6(6), 6-2 victory over Grace Zhang at No. 4.
“I think everyone did a really good job,” Graham said. “I think the city meets are always a little extra fun and extra intense. I think that everyone played really consistent today.”
All three doubles matches went to Wahlert. Along with the wins at Nos. 1 and 2, Bellini and Liz Patrick triumphed at No. 3 past Mozena and Blasen, 6-2, 6-1.
“The conditions weren’t the greatest,” Fuerstenberg said. “They put out great effort and I thought both teams hustled pretty well. We’ve been struggling a little bit this year, so it’s always nice to get a city win.”