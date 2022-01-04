The UW-Platteville men’s basketball team just keeps climbing.
The Pioneers improved to 13-0 last week and jumped up to the No. 2 spot in Monday’s D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll after previously holding the No. 3 position.
Led by a talented group of seven seniors, and a dynamic roster of scorers that can contribute seemingly from anywhere on the floor, the Pioneers closed 2021 with two wins to claim the St. Norbert Holiday Tournament in dominant fashion and have earned the No. 2 ranking in NCAA Division III — their highest ranking in coach Jeff Gard’s 13 years leading the program.
Gard collected his 200th career victory last week, becoming the third coach in program history to achieve the accomplishment, following the legendary Bo Ryan (353) and Dick Wadewitz (239).
Randolph-Macon (10-1) moved up to the No. 1 spot after previously holding the No. 2 ranking.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 68, Prince of Peace 54 — At Clinton, Iowa: Maria Freed led all scorers with 21 points, Nora King added 13, and Abby Kluck and Claire Lueken delivered 11 apiece to lead the Golden Eagles (3-6).
River Ridge/Scales Mound 55, Benton 27 —At Hanover, Ill.: Illinois Class 1A No. 6-ranked RR/SM moved to 14-0 on the season. Sydney Driscoll had 12 points, Jaidyn Strang 11, and Anniston Werner 10 to lead the co-op.
Belmont 56, Warren 18 — At Warren, Ill.: The Wisconsin Division 5 third-ranked Braves cruised past the Warriors. Lainey Riechers led Belmont (11-1) with 11 points, while Tori Nodolf added 10.