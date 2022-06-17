BELLEVUE, Iowa — Nathan Schockemoehl toed the rubber like a poised veteran on Friday night.
The Cascade freshman gave no indication that it was his varsity debut on the mound.
Schockemoehl allowed just two earned runs, struck out five, and didn’t surrender a walk over a complete-game effort, earning his first varsity win as the Cougars bested Bellevue, 12-5, at Cole Park.
“I was ready for it,” Schockemoehl said. “I was confident, I knew my team was good, and I knew we were going to make the plays. I just went out there and did my job.”
Schockemoehl righted the ship after the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars (13-3) saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday with a late-inning loss to Durant.
“It’s a good morale booster and makes us feel better heading into the weekend,” Schockemoehl said. “Last night was a letdown, kinda, but we came right back and competed well.”
Cass Hoffman was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, and Cooper Hummel and Tanner Simon also drove in multiple runs to lead Cascade’s offense.
Cascade head coach Roamn Hummel was proud of his team for putting the tough loss on Thursday in the rear-view mirror.
“When you lose a game like we did last night when you feel like you have it in the bag and just have an implosion like we did, to have a bounce-back win regardless of how it goes, is really important,” Hummel said.
After Cooper Hummel’s RBI groundout gave the Cougars an early lead in the first, Cascade added three in the fourth inning behind a Hoffman run-scoring single and a couple of Bellevue mental miscues.
Simon’s RBI groundout and Cade Rausch’s RBI double put the Cougars ahead, 6-0, in the fifth, but the Comets (0-12) fought back the next half inning.
Dawson Weber’s run-scoring single put Bellevue on the board, and Jackson Mueller cut the deficit in half with a two-run double to make it 6-3.
“The way this game was going it felt really resemblant of what it was like last night where we scored some runs early and then just kind of quit,” Roamn Hummel said. “I talked the guys in the huddle and said, ‘Guys, this is just like it was last night, you kind of started to settle.”’
The Cougars answered their coach’s challenge with three runs in the sixth, sparked by Simon’s RBI base hit, and three more in the seventh behind an RBI double from Hoffman and a run-scoring single from Cooper Hummel.
“Our approach I thought the last three innings was much better than it was the first four and that really helped us out,” Roamn Hummel said.
Weber opened the bottom of the seventh with a triple and later scored on Jackson Mueller’s ground ball, but inching close to the 90-pitch limit allotted for freshman, Schockemoehl was able to finish what he started.
“He got to 80 (pitches) heading into the seventh and he said, ‘I’m good, I’m ready to go.’ He wanted to finish this thing off,” Roamn Hummel said.
Though still searching for its win of the year, Bellevue coach Pete Bonifas liked the effort of his team Friday.
“We fought hard and I told our guys after the game that there were some good innings that we put together,” Bonifas said. “We didn’t let them get a huge crooked number and put it out of reach until maybe the last inning.
“We’re getting better. Our record doesn’t necessarily show it, but we’re improving.”
