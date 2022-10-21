HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Five service errors in the fifth and final set did the Southwestern Wildcats in Thursday night as they fell to seventh-seeded Belmont, 3-2, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
The second-seeded Wildcats trailed, 4-1, early in the fifth set, but battled back to knot the match at 12-12 and 13-13 before a kill from Lainey Riechers and a Southwestern serve-receive error put the exclamation point on a wild five-set match.
The Braves advanced to Saturday’s regional final at third-seeded Highland.
“We were playing against a very scrappy team that had nothing to lose, and they battled us for every single point,” Southwestern senior Jadyn Mess said. “We came out lacking energy, and it took us a little bit to find it. We kept battling back throughout the match, but in the end things didn’t work out the way we wanted them to.”
The Braves took the first set, 25-23, but a 16-5 run late in Set 2 helped give the Wildcats the 25-14 win.
Belmont then overcame a 9-2 deficit in the third set to tie the score at 10-10. The score was tied again at 22-22 before a pair of Wildcat errors and a Morgan Christensen block put the Braves back up, 2-1.
“Our girls had to overcome being down on several instances, but they just played together and never gave up,” Belmont coach Danielle Bonin said. “They played their hearts out tonight.”
In a must-win fourth set, the Wildcats found themselves up early with a 9-3 lead. Belmont pulled within two at 12-10, but Southwestern held on for the 25-16 win to force a fifth set.
“It’s really hard in the fifth set to come back from being down, but we played so hard,” Mess said. “Serving errors were huge for us, but we never gave up. I can’t put into words how much I will miss playing with these girls. We’ve been playing together for so long, and it’s so difficult to handle when you don’t pull it off in the end.”
