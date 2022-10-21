HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Five service errors in the fifth and final set did the Southwestern Wildcats in Thursday night as they fell to seventh-seeded Belmont, 3-2, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.

The second-seeded Wildcats trailed, 4-1, early in the fifth set, but battled back to knot the match at 12-12 and 13-13 before a kill from Lainey Riechers and a Southwestern serve-receive error put the exclamation point on a wild five-set match.

