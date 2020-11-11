A capsule look at the local qualifiers for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming & diving meet:
When — Three sessions. Diving competition begins at 11a.m. Friday. The preliminary swimming events take place at 5 p.m. Friday, and the finals will begin at noon on Saturday.
Where — Marshalltown Community YMCA
Tickets — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators will not be allowed.
Livestream — www.ighsau.org.
Who qualified — The seven regional champions and the next-best 25 performances make up the 32-athlete field in each event. The meet follows a preliminaries/finals format.
DIVING
Top seed — Makayla Hughbanks (Bettendorf) 509.95
Local qualifiers — None.
200 MEDLEY RELAY
Top seed — Ames 1:47.70.
Local qualifiers — 7, Dubuque Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli, Molly Gilligan, Tabitha Monahan) 1:50.49; 15, Dubuque Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Ariana Yaklich, Zoe Heiar, Hayley Welbes) 1:52.12; 28, Dubuque Hempstead (Samantha Fish, Kate Duehr, Emily Rober, Kenzie Tomkins) 1:57.34.
200 FREESTYLE
Top seed — Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 1:49.00.
Local qualifiers — 17, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 1:58.73; 28, Jamie Schmid (Wahlert) 2:01.28.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Top seed — Annie Galvin (Ames) 2:07.64.
Local qualifiers — None.
50 FREESTYLE
Top seed — Meghan Donald (Ames) 23.68.
Local qualifiers — 18, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 24.70; 20, Tabitha Monahan (Senior) 24.72.
100 BUTTERFLY
Top seed — Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 54.11.
Local qualifiers — 16, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 59.31; 24, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 1:00.12; 26, Molly Gilligan (Senior) 1:00.55.
100 FREESTYLE
Top seed — Carley Caughron (Waterloo) 52.39.
Local qualifiers — 15, Tabitha Monahan (Senior) 54.41; 32, Hayley Welbes (Wahlert) 56.02.
500 FREESTYLE
Top seed — Jessi Wigham (Waukee) 4:50.55.
Local qualifiers — None.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed — Ames 1:36.73.
Local qualifiers — 15, Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Molly Strohmeyer, Savanna Koch, Tabitha Monahan) 1:42.73, 17, Wahlert (Brooke Wuebker, Avery Schmidt, Natalie Kelzer, Ariana Yaklich) 1:43.50.
100 BACKSTROKE
Top seed — Scarlet Martin (Iowa City West) 55.85.
Local qualifiers — 16, Samantha Fish (Hempstead) 59.71; 27, Kaitlyn Vantiger (Senior) 1:01.38; 31, Avery Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:01.83.
100 BREASTSTROKE
Top seed — Hayley Kimmel (Linn-Mar) 1:05.55.
Local qualifiers — 14, Zoe Heiar (Wahlert) 1:08.55; 21, Maci Boffeli (Senior) 1:09.33; 27, Ariana Yaklich (Wahlert) 1:10.54.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
Top seed — Iowa City West 3:30.84.
Local qualifiers — 13, Senior (Molly Gilligan, Savanna Koch, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Maci Boffeli) 3:42.63; 16, Wahlert (Hayley Welbes, Abby Wuebker, Jamie Schmid, Zoe Heiar) 3:45.70; 29, Hempstead (Samantha Fish, Emily Rober, Kenzie Tomkins, Nora Davis) 3:53.26.