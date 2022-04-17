After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Iowa State University athletic department will resume its popular Cyclone Tailgate Tour this spring.
The 12-city tour includes a stop at the Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Convention Center from noon to 1 p.m. on May 25, the final day of the tour. The event is open to Cyclones fans of all ages and free to attend, with food and beverage options available for purchase.
Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser are all scheduled to take part in the tour. The events provide fans an opportunity to interact with coaches and administrators. Children in attendance will be able to meet the school mascot, “Cy,” and receive a complimentary gift.
The Iowa State athletic department enjoyed plenty of success during the fall and winter seasons.
Campbell led the Cyclones football team to a 7-6 record (5-4 in the Big 12) and a berth in the Cheez-It Bowl against perennial power Clemson. Fennelly and Otzelberger both led their teams to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament last month, the volleyball team finished 16-12 and reached the NCAA tournament, and Dresser coached three all-Americans on the mat.
KRIEG QUALIFIES TO RUN WITH BOSTON MARATHON ELITE
Dubuque native Sam Krieg will run at the front of the pack with the world’s elite runners in the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon on Monday after being accepted into the Pro Start Field for the prestigious race.
The 45-year-old Krieg, who currently lives in Pocatello, Idaho, earned the distinction with a Masters runner-up time of 2:25.59 at the 2019 Chicago Marathon, his last marathon before the COVID-19 pandemic. That time ranks 48th among those in the Open field and eighth among those in the 40-and-over Masters division for Boston. The top 50 Open runners and the top 10 Masters athletes comprise the Pro Start Field for the prestigious race.
The status will allow Krieg to start separately from the thousands of other runners who qualified for Boston. Pro Start runners receive a complementary race entry, personal hydration on the course, transportation to the starting line from the Fairmont Copley in Boston, gear check, recovery amenities and access to a hospitality tent in the starting area.
GRANDVIEW GALLOP REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for the 16th annual Grandview Gallop recently opened at GrandviewGallop.com. The popular road race, which begins and ends at Murphy Park in Dubuque, takes place Saturday, June 4.
The 1-mile youth run starts at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 4-mile run beginning at 8 a.m.
Cost for the youth run is $20 or $25 after May 27. Cost for the Gallop is $25 for 14-and-under and $30 for adults before May 27, and $40 after May 27. Entry fee includes chip timing, a Brooks podium t-shirt and refreshments, and proceeds will benefit Crescent Community Health Center and the Go the Distance Day. Late entries will receive a t-shirt only if available.
GALENA, EAST DUBUQUE HOOPS TEAMS HONORED
The Galena and East Dubuque boys and girls basketball teams recently received All-State Academic Team Achievement Awards from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. To qualify for the honor, the full roster of a varsity team must successfully maintain a cumulative, unweighted grade point average above 3.0 through the first semester of the current basketball season.
The Galena boys and girls teams both ranked third in Division 4 for their academic success, while the East Dubuque boys and girls teams were also honored for reaching the benchmarks.
Just 19 boys teams and nine girls teams qualified for the honor in Division 4.