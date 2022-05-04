Ryan St. Louis will finally have the opportunity to play on the same team as his younger brother.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints selected the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward from Riverside, Conn., in the first round, 12th overall, of the United States Hockey League Draft on Tuesday. He will join his younger brother, Lucas St. Louis, in Dubuque in the fall.
Lucas St. Louis played two games for the Saints as an affiliates list player this season and averaged more than a point per game for the Brunswick School.
“We’ve never played together on the same team, so I’m really excited to have that opportunity, and I know my parents are excited to have us on the same team so they can watch both of us at the same time,” said Ryan St. Louis, the son of Montreal Canadiens head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis.
Ryan St. Louis contributed one goal and two points in 38 games as a freshman at Northeastern University this season. The 2003 birth year player skated the previous two seasons with the National Team Development Program and posted 14 goals and 26 points in 50 USHL games.
“The plan is to go back to Northeastern, but, right now, I’m really focused on helping Dubuque win next season more than anything else,” St. Louis said. “I haven’t had as many opportunities as I would have liked the past couple of years, so I’m looking forward to showing what I can do and building some confidence in my game.”
The Saints selected nine forwards, seven defensemen and one goaltender on Tuesday.
“We had a pretty specific plan, and we followed that plan to a T,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints president of hockey operations and general manager. “We’re really excited to get Ryan St. Louis and some really good import players. Overall, I’m very pleased.”
Due to renovations at Mystique Community Ice Center, the Saints will hold their annual tryout camp in mid-June in St. Louis. Renovations are scheduled to begin June 1.
Here is a capsule look at the players taken by Dubuque in Phase II of the draft on Tuesday.
Theo Wallberg — The 6-4, 187-pound left defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden, tallied two goals and 23 points in 46 games for Skelleftea J20 this season. The big, mobile 2003-born defenseman went in the second round, 27th overall.
Jayden Jubenvill — Dubuque selected the 6-foot, 176-pound defenseman from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, in the third round, 42nd overall. A smart, poised, mobile defenseman from the 2003 birth year, he recorded six goals and 33 points in 53 games for the Dauphin Kings of the Manitoba Jr. League. He comes from the same hometown as former Saints star Riese Gaber.
Oliver Moberg — The 6-3, 203-pound forward from Bromma, Sweden, went in the fifth round, 73rd overall. The 2003-born all-situations center represented Sweden in the 2021 World Under 18 championships and had three goals and seven points in 14 games for AIK J20 this season.
Seamus Powell — Dubuque took the 6-foot, 165-pound left defenseman from Marcellus, N.Y., in the sixth round, 81st overall after he helped the National Team Development Program earn silver at the World U18 tournament this weekend in Germany. The 2004-born Boston College recruit contributed one goal and 12 points in 54 USHL games the past two seasons.
Caelum Dick — The 5-10, 165-pound right defenseman went in the sixth round, 88th overall, after tallying 10 goals and 32 points in 58 games for his hometown Sherwood Park Crusaders in the Alberta Jr. Hockey League. He is a 2003-born versatile defenseman who plays in all situations.
William Renfrew — The Saints drafted the 5-10, 161-pound center in the seventh round, 102nd overall. The 2003-born forward tallied 25 goals and 52 points in 60 games for his hometown Fairbanks (Alaska) Ice Dogs in the North American Hockey League this season.
Tyler DesRochers — With the very next pick, the Saints took the 6-foot, 185-pound right defenseman from Howell, N.J. The 2003-born puck-moving defender began the season in the USHL with Green Bay, then scored four goals and 31 points in 42 games between Johnstown and the Northeast Generals in the NAHL.
Nils Juntorp — The Saints selected the 6-1, 185-pound left wing from Ulricehamn, Sweden, in the seventh round, 105th overall. The 2003-born forward plays a 200-foot game and tallied 17 goals and 41 points in 44 games for the HV71 J20 this season.
Ethan Dahlmer — The 6-4, 214-pound goaltender from Lakeville, Minn., went in the eighth round, 120th overall. The 2003-born tall, athletic netminder posted a 2.56 goals against average and .896 save percentage in 22 games for the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL.
Eric Burger — The 5-10, 172-pound left defenseman from Vallentuna, Sweden, went in the ninth round, 135th overall. A 2005-born offensive defenseman, he tallied 10 goals and 30 points in 44 games for the Orebro HK organization this season and represented Sweden at the U17 level.
Gunnar Thoreson — Dubuque took the 5-11, 185-pound center from Andover, Minn., in the 10th round, 150th overall. The 2002-born St. Lawrence commit tallied 18 goals and 60 points in 60 games for the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. He is a former high school teammate of ex-Saints defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.
Trevor Taulien — The 6-5, 214-pound right defenseman went in the 11th round, 165th overall, after he posted nine goals and 29 points in 57 games for the Odessa Jackalopes of the NAHL. The 2003-born native of Crystal Lake, Ill., is committed to Ferris State.
Evan Brown — The Saints selected the 5-9, 165-pound forward from Little Silver, N.J., in the 12th round, 180th overall, after he had 20 goals and 55 points in 43 games for the New Jersey Rockets. He is a feisty, competitive 2003-born forward.
Cullin Wilson — The 5-11, 181-pound center went in the 13th round, 195th overall after he posted 14 goals and 37 points in 24 games for the Dexter Southfield School. The Hingham, Mass., native is a 2003-born forward with a reputation as a strong leader.
Anthony Carone — Dubuque took the 5-11, 153-pound forward from Pittsburgh in the 14th round, 210th overall. The 2003-born forward tallied 31 goals and 84 points in 74 games for the Penguins Elite 18U team this season.
Robyn Zehnder — With their final selection, the Saints took the 5-11, 165-pound center in the 15th round, 225th overall. The 2004-born native of Zurich, Switzerland, played at Cushing Academy this season.