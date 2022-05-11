Talk about a comeback with a vengeance.
In their first season in existence, the Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers Rugby Club captured the All-Iowa Rugby Tournament this weekend in Iowa Falls. The All-Iowa Tournament serves as the de facto state championship.
Dubuque went three years without a rugby club to call its own, and, because of dwindling participation numbers, local players competed with the Clinton, Iowa, side until this spring.
“I knew there was something special about this group of men at the first indoor practice back in February, but coming this far in such a short amount of time was a dream we only whispered about back then,” club president Aaron Burbach said. “Now, it is a reality. We’ve set the bar high and are committed to continuing to raise it.”
Interest in forming a new club in Dubuque began last summer, when the new guard of players began an extensive recruiting pitch. This spring, the club frequently attracted two dozen prospects for practices, numbers that rival participation numbers from the heyday of the sport in Dubuque.
“This whole season has been almost like a movie,” said club patriarch and old boy Don Rusk. “I couldn’t have hoped for much more when this all started.”
This weekend would have been a celebration for Dubuque rugby, regardless of the outcome on the pitch. The state association inducted Steve Ruden and Dave Schlueter into its Hall of Fame. Schlueter, who was inducted posthumously, was voted into the Hall in 2020, but the All-Iowa Tournament was postponed due to the pandemic.
Dubuque gutted out a 19-13 victory over the Cedar Rapids Headhunters to open the tournament on Saturday. After a one-hour recovery period, the Gamblers took down the Iowa Falls Rugby Club, 15-5. Dubuque then handled a Quad City Irish side that piled up 40 points in its previous match to improve to 3-0.
In the championship match, Dubuque knocked off the Northeast Iowa Barbarians, a team that beat the Gamblers twice earlier in the spring. Although the Barbarians played one fewer game en route to the championship match, Dubuque scored a convincing 31-14 decision to win the title.
“(We) showed that team chemistry, non-stop hustle, and a commitment to the little things are a recipe for winning rugby,” Burbach said. “There were so many brilliant individual performances that led to this team victory that it would be wrong to single people out. Every single player gave their full commitment to this day. Whether they were delivering teeth-rattling hits, securing possession, scoring or supporting from the sideline, this tournament win was the definition of ‘team’ rugby.”
With its spring season completed, the Gamblers will be gearing up for the summer 7’s season, beginning with practice on May 18. Another 15’s season will begin in late August.
For more information on the club, email dubuquerugby@gmail.com.