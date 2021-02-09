The WIAA girls basketball postseason begins tonight as area teams compete to qualify for the Wisconsin state tournament Feb. 25-27.
Because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s state championship semifinal games will be played at two separate locations. One site will be the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh will serve as the second site.
All regional openers will be played tonight, with semifinal contests on Friday and regional finals on Saturday. Regional champions will then be reseeded on Sunday, Feb. 14, with sectional brackets posted following that.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets featuring area teams:
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 3 REGION C
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Belleville (4-13) at Platteville (12-6), Dodgeville (11-11) at Lancaster (16-6)
Friday’s semifinals — Belleville/Platteville winner at New Glarus (18-4); Dodgeville/Lancaster winner at Prairie du Chien (14-2)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Platteville looks to make another deep postseason run, but this time not as the heavy favorite. The Hillmen have won six out of seven games and hope to ride the momentum train through postseason play. Lancaster shot out of the gate this season winning the first 11 games, but have sputtered a bit since, losing six of 11. The Flying Arrows hope to regain that early season spark when they defeated Dodgeville, 58-44, as opposed to the late season lull when they fell, 55-35, to the Dodgers. Let’s not forget about No. 1-seeded Prairie du Chien. The Blackhawks boast a perfect conference record coming into the postseason, with their only two setbacks of the year coming against non-conference powerhouses La Crosse Aquinas and Onalaska. Prairie is a combined 5-0 against Platteville, Lancaster and Dodgeville this season, so its no surprise they are the favorites in this region.
DIVISION 4
SECTIONAL 4 REGION A
Tonight’s quarterfinal — Iowa-Grant (2-18) at Boscobel (5-11)
Friday’s semifinals — Iowa-Grant/Boscobel winner at Fennimore (12-7), River Ridge (4-7) at Riverdale (7-7)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — The winner of the Iowa-Grant/Boscobel opener will be upset-minded and looking for revenge on Fennimore as the Golden Eagles defeated each team soundly during the regular season. River Ridge and Riverdale had their regular-season matchup postponed last week and will meet for the first time tonight. If Fennimore advances to the regional final, it could be a showdown as River Ridge defeated the Golden Eagles by a point in the first game of the season and Riverdale lost a close contest on Jan. 4.
SECTIONAL 4 REGION 4
Tonight’s quarterfinal — Southwestern (3-12) at Darlington (10-10)
Friday’s semifinals — Southwestern/Darlington winner at Mineral Point (12-5), Cuba City (12-7) at Potosi/Cassville (10-7)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — With four of the five teams in this region coming from the SWAL, there will be few surprises of what to expect. Mineral Point defeated Darlington twice and Southwestern once during regular-season play so the winner of the opening-round game will be looking for payback. Potosi/Cassville thumped Cuba City, 62-35, on Dec. 29, so the Cubans have been waiting for this rematch. If Cuba City can advance to the regional final, it could potentially set up an early season rematch with Mineral Point. The Pointers won that game by a slim two-point margin.
DIVISION 5 SECTIONAL 4 REGION C
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Benton (1-12) at Belmont (11-8), Pecatonica (4-11) at Argyle (7-9)
Friday’s semifinals — Benton/Belmont winner at Shullsburg (17-6); Pecatonica/Argyle winner at Black Hawk (17-0)
Saturday’s final — Semifinal winners, site to be determined.
Outlook — Belmont handled Benton twice during the regular season, so the Braves hoped to defend their homecourt tonight, while the Zephyrs hope the third time is an upset charm. Shullsburg, who boasts a 17-6 regular-season mark, was 4-0 against Belmont and Benton this year, so whoever wins the quarterfinal contest, will have their hands full. The team that advances to the regional final could face a daunting task as top-ranked and undefeated Black Hawk lurks on the top-half of the bracket. The Warriors have an average margin of victory this season of 36.5 points and defeated Shullsburg, 66-49, in regular-season play.