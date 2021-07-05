Logan Runde kind of likes that large bull’s eye that has accompanied this Dubuque Hempstead baseball team as far back as its run to the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals last summer.
Iron sharpens iron.
The No. 10-ranked Mustangs (22-7) have met the lofty expectations and enter the final week of Mississippi Valley Conference play with a chance to win a Valley Division championship for the second straight year. Hempstead (18-6) holds a slim lead on Cedar Rapids Xavier (18-8) and visits Cedar Rapids Washington (9-23 overall) today, then hosts Western Dubuque (15-14) on Tuesday and Cedar Falls (15-15) on Friday.
“As a whole, we embrace the role of being the team everybody wants to beat, and we’re not going to shy away from it,” said Runde, a senior pitcher/right-fielder committed to national powerhouse Iowa Western Community College. “We expect every team’s best effort every time out, but it works both ways. We know we have to be on top of our game every night, too. That only makes us elevate our game.”
The Mustangs returned 13 players from a team that went 16-2 overall and 13-1 in the MVC during last summer’s coronavirus-shortened season. So the bull’s eye didn’t come as much of a surprise.
“We have a lot of seniors and a lot of guys with experience playing at high levels, so the expectations don’t bother them at all,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “They welcome the challenge, and, at the same time, they go out and play loose and relaxed and compete every day. Our leaders have done a great job of making sure we’re ready to go every day.
“We got knocked down a couple of pegs at the beginning of the year when we lost a few games we felt we should have won. But we learned from it, which was good, and those losses made us a better team.”
The Mustangs can’t afford to take the foot off the gas during the season’s final nine games, which includes three non-conference tilts next week before Substate 5 play opens. They are still competing with Davenport West and North Scott for the top spot in the six-team substate.
“That No. 1 seed is huge, because it gives you home-field advantage throughout the substate,” said versatile senior Zach Sabers, who will play at Kirkwood Community College in the fall. “But, just as importantly, you want to be playing your best ball of the season and take as much momentum as possible into the tournament.
“Our end goal is to go further than we did last year and ultimately win a state championship. But you can’t get too far ahead of yourselves. You have to focus on what’s immediately ahead of you.”
Hempstead owns a .313 team batting average and has scored 237 runs.
Among hitters with at least 20 at-bats, eight own batting averages above .300, including Kellen Strohmeyer (.413), Trey Schaber (.390), Runde (.351), Brock Booth (.333), Mitch Heuer (.333), Sabers (.308), Dane Schope (.303) and Lane Wells (.300). Runde shares the team RBI lead at 29 with John Cornelius, while Strohmeyer has knocked in 20, followed by Schope (19), Schaber (18), Sabers (14), Heuer (13), Booth and Michael Garrett at 12 apiece, and Solen Munsen (11).
The pitching staff has compiled an impressive 3.65 ERA while allowing only 111 runs, and nine different hurlers have pitched at least 10 innings. Booth (5-1, 3.50 ERA) leads the staff with 30 innings, followed by Wels (4-0, 3.54 ERA) with 27 2/3 innings, Runde (3-1, 2.73 ERA) with 25 2/3 innings and Jonny Muehring (4-0, 1.80 ERA) with 23 1/3 innings. Runde has struck out 29, followed by Booth (24), Wels (23) and Nolan Schroeder (21 in just 17 innings).
“We’re just an all-around solid baseball team,” said Strohmeyer, a junior shortstop committed to the University of North Carolina. “We’re so deep on the mound, which is huge when you’re playing three doubleheaders in a week. Those guys have really stepped up for us all year.
“We also have a lot of guys who can hit the ball, including guys coming off the bench. When you have that kind of depth, it pushes you every day to get better. And it takes a lot of pressure off, because no one guy feels like he has to do it all himself.”