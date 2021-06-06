Beckett Brock wasn’t holding anything back in his final time competing in the Junior Gallop.
The 12-year-old Dubuque native crossed the finish line first with a time of 5:59 in the traditional 1-mile race for ages 12 and under that kicked off the 15th annual Grandview Gallop on Saturday.
For Beckett, though, there was little time to celebrate his win. He had to hustle back to the crowd to cheer on his younger brother Connell, 10, who was setting up to compete in the 4-mile run.
“Most years I run in both, but not this year because I wanted to see how good I could do in (the Junior Gallop),” said Beckett Brock, who has been running in the Gallop since he was five years old. “I hoped I’d be tired by now, but I’m not. I feel pretty good.”
Beckett and Connell even recruited their cousins — twin sisters Baylee and Felicity Brock, both 6 — who were in town visiting family from Texas, to be part of the race.
“It’s a great Dubuque tradition and we have done it since the kids were little every year,” said Scott Brock, who accompanied his sons and nieces.
The Brocks represented a strong family atmosphere in Saturday’s event, which returned after COVID-19 forced a one-year hiatus.
As 25-year-old Blake Whalen approached the finish line in the 4-mile race, there was not another runner in sight. The former Dubuque Senior cross country standout won the overall Grandview Gallop by more than a minute and a half, and did so in record-setting fashion.
Whalen’s time of 19:10 shattered an eight-year course-record time of 19:33, set by Jason Flogel in 2013.
Whalen, who continued his running career at Iowa Central Community College and West Texas A&M and now lives in Des Moines, said he makes a point to come back as often as possible for the race.
“This is my 10th time doing the Gallop, I always did it growing up and I’ve won it before but I really wanted the course record, so that’s what I went for today,” Whalen said.
Setting the course record was especially pleasing for Whalen, because it was formerly held by one of his running idols.
“Jason Flogel held it and he is someone who I’ve always kind of looked up to and he went to the Olympic trials in the marathon, so this is pretty special to me,” he said.
Like the Brocks, Whalen brought along some family members to join him.
His brother, Will, 21, runs cross country at Loras and finished third overall. Blake’s wife, Mary, also of Des Moines, placed second in the female 25-29 age division.
“This and the Turkey Trot are always the biggest races of the year and everyone is always looking forward to it so I know a lot of runners were disappointed when it was canceled last year,” Whalen said. “Having it back is just awesome.”
For Lily Schmidt, 18, who was the overall women’s winner in 26:39, the Grandview Gallop signifies much more than just a chance to compete in a race.
“I live on Grandview so I always remember being a little kid watching it and doing it now is just so much fun,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, who competed in track and field and cross country at Dubuque Senior and is continuing her career at the University of Iowa, said the Gallop has had a special meaning to her for quite some time.
“You get to see in this race how compassionate everybody is and everyone is just so happy for each other,” Schmidt said. “It’s just such a great environment that it’s so easy to fall in love with.”
While Schmidt will always remember her first Grandview Gallop title, competing in this year’s race was even more meaningful because she did so alongside former Dubuque Senior teammate and mentor Mackenzie Gaherty, who finished second overall in the women’s division.
“She was a senior when I was a freshman, so I really looked up to her,” Schmidt said. “She was someone I aspired to be, so to be able to run this with her was so cool.”
For co-race director Greg Hermiston, it was a welcome sight to see Grandview once again lined with people.
“Beautiful day, lots of people, and really happy with the crowd today,” he said. “You can tell that people were really excited to be back out here doing the Grandview Gallop today.”