Jacob Keller tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Elliott Pipkin with 9:08 to play, lifting the University of Dubuque football team to a 17-13 road victory over Coe College in their spring season opener on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Pipkin was a beast, hauling in seven receptions for 127 yards and the winning score for the Spartans (1-0, 1-0 American Rivers Conference). Keller completed 14 of 25 passes for 188 yards and two TDs, but also threw four interceptions.
Tiger Geeslin led UD on the ground with 77 yards on 20 attempts.
Keller opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD pass to Cade Caylor. The Spartans led, 10-6, at halftime before a third-quarter TD from the Kohawks called for Pipkin’s TD catch for the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Evangel 7-7, Clarke 6-6 — At Springfield, Mo.: The Pride (8-15, 2-9 Heart of America Conference) lost a pair of heartbreakers in walk-off fashion to Evangel (14-6, 3-5). Morgan Lenderink went deep with four RBIs in the opener for Clarke.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Rock Bowl: Patrick Clancy, Kyler Donovan, Juan Jose Arias Mondragon and Tigrio Huerta all scored goals as the Duhawks (1-0, 1-0 A-R-C) won their opener.
Simpson 2, Dubuque 0 — At Indianola, Iowa: Brandon White made two saves at goalkeeper for the Spartans (0-1, 0-1 A-R-C), but the offense couldn’t break through in their opener.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 — At Rock Bowl: Brynn Jacobi and Payton McDonnell gave the Duhawks (1-0, 1-0 A-R-C) all the offense needed behind Kyndal Kells’ three saves and a shutout in the net.
Dubuque 0, Simpson 0 (2OT) — At Indianola, Iowa: Victoria Roethler made seven saves at goalkeeper to keep the Spartans (2-0-1, 0-0-1 A-R-C) alive, but the offense couldn’t find the game winner.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Loras 14, Wartburg 8 — At Waverly, Iowa: Clare Brunn continued her hot streak with five goals and Erin Conley added four as the Duhawks (4-2) built an early lead and held on.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Augustana 0 — At Loras AWC: Dorian Fiorenza floored 13 kills and Jake Filotto added 10 as the Duhawks (7-5) notched the sweep, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18.
MEN’S TENNIS
Dubuque 5, Wisconsin Lutheran 4 — At UD: Former Dubuque Senior standout Josh Husemann won a 6-2, 6-1 decision at No. 2 singles, then paired with Devon Gerber for a win at No. 1 doubles as the Spartans triumphed.
PREP FOOTBALL
Galena 53, West Carroll 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Pirates (2-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter and led, 41-0, by halftime in the rout. Peyton Bauer rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Duilio Moctezuma, Khalid Newton, Spencer Crawford, Isaac Somers and Sam Eaton all added rushing scores. Ethan Hefel also tossed a TD to Brady Schemehorn.
East Dubuque 28, Dakota 7 — At Dakota, Ill.: Dawson Feyen scored his second kickoff return touchdown in as many weeks, returning the opening kick 85 yards and adding a 45-yard TD run in the second quarter as the Warriors improved to 1-1. The ED defense was dominant, holding the Indians to 163 total yards on 59 plays for an average of 2.8 yards per play.
PREP BASKETBALL
Area talents shine in all-star games — At Grimes, Iowa: A quartet of area basketball stars delivered in the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s Senior All-Star Games.
For the Northeast boys, Hempstead’s Michael Duax scored 12 points and Bellevue Marquette’s Carson Michels added 11 in a 130-90 win over the Southeast in the opening round. In the final, Duax scored 18 and Michels added four in a 113-112 loss to the Southwest.
For the Northeast girls, Dubuque Wahlert’s Allie Kutsch scored 10 points in a 67-63 win over the Southeast in the first round. Kutsch added 12 points and Maquoketa Valley’s Taya Tucker had 21 in an 89-74 loss in the final to the Southwest.
Duax was named to the boys’ all-tournament team, as was Tucker for the girls.